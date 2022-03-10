George RR Martin reassures fans he is still working on The Winds Of Winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George RR Martin reassures fans he is still working on The Winds Of Winter

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 6:31 am
George RR Martin reassures fans he is still working on The Winds Of Winter (Liam McBurney/PA)
George RR Martin has reassured fans that he is still working on his long-anticipated book The Winds Of Winter – part of the hugely popular Game Of Thrones series.

The US writer said the world of Westeros, where the books are set, is his “number one priority” and would remain so “until the story is told.”

He also added that a HBO spin-off series, House Of The Dragon, starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans, had now wrapped and was in post production.

George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward
Providing updates on various projects on his website blog he said that being hounded by fans about his latest book was “wearisome”.

“I know, for many of you out there, only one of those projects matters,” he wrote.

“I am sorry for you. They ALL matter to me.

“Yes, of course I am still working on The Winds Of Winter. I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome.

“I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021… but ‘less’ is not ‘none’.

“The world of Westeros, the world of A Song Of Ice And Fire, is my number one priority, and will remain so until the story is told.

House of the Dragon
“But Westeros has become bigger than The Winds Of Winter, or even A Song Of Ice And Fire.”

Game Of Thrones, which ended its hugely successful run in 2019, was mostly filmed on location and in studios in Northern Ireland.

The spinoff series, House Of The Dragon, is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood novel which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Of the project Martin added: “So far, I am very excited. House Of The Dragon has wrapped in London and is now in post-production.

“What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more. I am dying to tell you all about them, but I am not supposed to, so.”

