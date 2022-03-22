Film documents Tory MP Johnny Mercer’s visit to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Film documents Tory MP Johnny Mercer’s visit to Ukraine

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 6:32 pm
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer in Ukraine (Channel 4/PA)
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer in Ukraine (Channel 4/PA)

TV viewers will be taken to the frontline in Ukraine by Channel 4 Dispatches, in a short film based on Conservative MP Johnny Mercer’s recent visit to the war-torn country.

The former veterans minister and British Army officer said last week that he had recently travelled to the capital Kyiv and other cities at the invitation of Ukraine MPs.

The 30-minute film will document his time in the country as he met those who have stayed to resist the Russian invasion, including some who have already been injured.

Mercer said: “I want this film to communicate the amazing resilience and bravery of the people we met in Kyiv.

“I hope it will help my colleagues and the British public make the right decisions about how we can all support Ukraine to get through this conflict, which is our generation’s righteous fight.”

The Plymouth Moor View MP was accompanied on the week-long trip to Ukraine by TV explorer Levison Wood and director Neil Bonner.

They followed Mercer as he travelled from Krakow to Lviv and on to the scene of fighting in Kyiv, so he could experience the realities of the war and offer support to his Ukrainian counterparts.

Following the mass evacuation of women and children, they met those who remain and plan to resist, including some who have already been seriously injured in the fighting.

Channel 4 have commissioned BriteSpark Films to create the film in partnership with Wood’s production company Blackmane Media.

Tom Porter, director of programmes at BriteSpark Films, said: “It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Johnny and Lev on this film.

“Their material, gathered in extraordinary circumstances, highlights the plight of the Ukrainian people from a totally unique perspective.”

The film will be directed by Erica Jenkin and Bonner, with Wood and Porter acting as executive producers for Blackmane and BriteSpark respectively.

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs and specialist factual and sport, added: “In this film Johnny Mercer will bring us to the frontline of the biggest story of the moment.

“The on-the-ground reporting will be invaluable both for showing British viewers the reality of life as it is right now for Ukrainian people and for documenting the damage of Putin’s war to the civilian population.”

