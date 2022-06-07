Rev Richard Coles ‘frustrated’ Church of England is resisting LGBT equality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rev Richard Coles ‘frustrated’ Church of England is resisting LGBT equality

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 10:02 am
Reverend Richard Coles finds it ‘frustrating’ that the Church of England is resisting giving the LGBT community equal status (Ian West/PA)

Reverend Richard Coles has said it is “frustrating” that the Church of England is resisting giving the LGBT community equal status but we “should not shirk a difficult task if what’s at stake is justice and human dignity”.

The celebrity vicar, whose civil partner David died in 2019, said the Church “is behind even professional football”.

Speaking as he promotes his first novel, Murder Before Evensong, Coles, 60, told the PA news agency: “The big battle for LGBT people in the Church of England has been trying to get for us the equal treatment that the rest of the world is used to.

“We’ve heard the remarkable story of the 17-year-old footballer coming out, the first pro-footballer to do it while still having a career since Justin Fashanu.

“Credit to Jake Daniels, it’s an amazing thing and lots of people have said it’s long overdue that football should have taken so long to welcome its first openly gay player.

“Lots of us who are LGBT are in the Church but the Church at the moment resists giving us equal status which you would expect and enjoy anywhere else.

“That can be frustrating sometimes. I don’t want to pretend it’s just an easy matter, it’s not. It requires a lot of people to come a long way.

“But we should not shirk a difficult task if what’s at stake is justice and human dignity.”

Coles, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, said he has been fighting this fight for more than 40 years and is a “bit weary” of it.

He said: “Churches are notoriously slow to move because we tend to walk to a different beat to everybody else and also we have a long heritage.

“We have 2,000 years behind us which we reflect on daily, that doesn’t bother me so much… it’s when it moves in reverse that it bothers me.

“A lot of the arguments at the moment are being made by people in the Church who take a very conservative view and think that there is no version of the Church in which LGBT people should be treated equally with everybody else.

“I’ve been fighting this fight for more than 40 years and I’m a bit weary of it actually, and part of me doesn’t really want to engage with that fight any more because I’ve been round it so many times.

“I just want to live my life with the people I love and care about and enjoy.”

This year Coles announced his retirement as a parish priest in Finedon in Northamptonshire in April after 11 years, and moved to Sussex.

“I loved being a parish priest, I never found questions about sexuality got in the way of being a parish priest,” he said.

“It’s more the institutional level. As an incumbent of the Church of England I was under a discipline, and that’s quite right, but now perhaps I’m able to speak more freely about these matters than I was when I was in post.

“I certainly don’t want to leave the Church of England and I certainly don’t want to stop ministering as a priest, but I don’t particularly want to have to uphold aspects of its life which I think are not consistent with our calling to truth and justice and human dignity.

“I think everything will be all right in the end, it just might be a while before we get to the end, I’m full of hope.”

– Murder Before Evensong will be published on June 9.

