Spencer Matthews and his mother attend premiere of documentary Finding Michael

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Spencer Matthews and his mother attend premiere of documentary Finding Michael

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 2:47 am
Spencer Matthews and his mother attend premiere of documentary Finding Michael (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Spencer Matthews and his mother attend premiere of documentary Finding Michael (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Spencer Matthews and his mother were reunited at the premiere of the Made In Chelsea star’s new documentary film: Finding Michael.

The film, commissioned by Disney+, details the emotional story of Matthews’ attempt to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael – who disappeared on Mount Everest in 1999.

Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to summit Everest at the age of 22, but disappeared on the mountain just three hours later.

Finding Michael premiere – London
Finding Michael shows the Made In Chelsea star’s attempt to find his brother and bring his body home from Mount Everest (Belinda Jiao/PA)

23 years on, Finding Michael shows Matthews’ journey to follow in his brother’s footsteps in an attempt to find him and bring his body home.

Heading up the expedition team is Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja – the world record holder for climbing all 14 mountains over 8,000 metres the fastest.

The pair face unexpected and extreme challenges as well as intense time pressures when the weather closes in, during their expedition.

Finding Michael premiere – London
Bear Grylls (left) is executive producer of the film, which sees Matthews (centre) and Nims Purja (right) attempt to follow the footsteps of Michael Matthews (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The feature-length documentary was directed by Tom Beard and executive produced by TV presenter and survivalist Bear Grylls.

Matthews was joined by both Grylls and Purja at the London premiere of Finding Michael on Tuesday.

Finding Michael premiere – London
Spencer Matthews with his mother Jane attending the premiere of the documentary, Finding Michael (Belinda Jiao/PA)

His mother Jane Matthews and wife Vogue Williams were also present at the event.

Reality star Williams is known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Stepping Out, and worked with Grylls in 2015 on his series Bear Grylls: Mission Survive – which she subsequently won.

Finding Michael premiere – London
Matthews’ wife Vogue Williams also attended the event (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Finding Michael was developed by Shine TV, with The Natural Studios attached as co-producers.

The documentary is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Orkney flag
Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag…
There are concerns that scallop dredgers and prawn trawlers might be banned (Image: Steve Lovegrove/Shutterstock)
Struan Stevenson: Outright bottom trawling ban could mean the end for some fishing communities
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 'special' for Aberdeen's Kyle Coetzer
'Spellbinding' Girl From The North Country at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen.
Review: Standing ovation for Girl From The North Country at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
US artist, Jeff Koons, with one of his (undestroyed) Balloon Dog sculptures (Image: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The best accidents end happily ever after
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager's job, says Pittodrie legend Frank…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith
6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Rothes Allen Mackenzie
No let up from Rothes' Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine's Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented