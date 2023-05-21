Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo wed for second time in Spain

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo can be seen celebrating their marriage with family and friends in a new wedding video.

Laing posted the video on his Instagram on Sunday which captures special moments from their lavish second wedding ceremony held in Spain.

The couple previously tied in the knot in a smaller ceremony in London last month ahead of the more extravagant celebrations on Saturday.

In the short clip, Laing and Habboo can be seen sharing private moments together and getting ready for the big day with their own bridal parties.

Habboo’s wedding dress featured delicate lace sleeves and a bellowing train which she paired with a long veil clipped into a bun hairstyle.

Meanwhile, her bridesmaids wore cream dresses in various styles and cuts and carried white bouquets of flowers.

Laing donned a traditional black tuxedo for the day and at one point in the video he says: “I feel super emotional.”

The TV star and fellow Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews can also be seen giving speeches during the grand outdoor reception.

Later in the video, Laing and Habboo can be seen dancing and laughing with their guests as the sun sets.

Alongside the video, Laing wrote: “It happened….. ‘To find true Love you must first find a true Friend’.

“What an amazing night. I want to say thank you to all of our family and friends who came and have had to put up with all of our content over the past year…”

He also thanked their wedding planners, their musicians and their videographer for putting the piece together overnight.

Also among the celebrity guests were fellow Made In Chelsea stars Sam Thompson and Oliver Proudlock and former Love Islander Zara McDermott.

Thompson, who was previously in a relationship with Habboo before she was with Laing, also posted a throwback clip from the reality show to mark the day.

In the video he can be seen confronting Laing about dating his ex Habboo, telling him: “I wish you’d gone and married the girl because at least then I’d be like ‘at least it was for something’.”

The clip then cuts to Thompson witnessing Laing and Habboo being declared husband and wife with a proud look on his face.

“Some things in life are meant to be. Congratulations to you both, and here’s to happily ever after,” he wrote alongside the post.

Laing and Habboo announced their engagement on Instagram in 2021, revealing Laing popped the question at the London hotel where they had their first date.