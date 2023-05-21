Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo wed for second time in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo wed for second time in Spain

By Press Association
Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo (Ian West/PA)
Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo (Ian West/PA)

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo can be seen celebrating their marriage with family and friends in a new wedding video.

Laing posted the video on his Instagram on Sunday which captures special moments from their lavish second wedding ceremony held in Spain.

The couple previously tied in the knot in a smaller ceremony in London last month ahead of the more extravagant celebrations on Saturday.

In the short clip, Laing and Habboo can be seen sharing private moments together and getting ready for the big day with their own bridal parties.

Habboo’s wedding dress featured delicate lace sleeves and a bellowing train which she paired with a long veil clipped into a bun hairstyle.

Meanwhile, her bridesmaids wore cream dresses in various styles and cuts and carried white bouquets of flowers.

Laing donned a traditional black tuxedo for the day and at one point in the video he says: “I feel super emotional.”

The TV star and fellow Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews can also be seen giving speeches during the grand outdoor reception.

Later in the video, Laing and Habboo can be seen dancing and laughing with their guests as the sun sets.

Alongside the video, Laing wrote: “It happened….. ‘To find true Love you must first find a true Friend’.

“What an amazing night. I want to say thank you to all of our family and friends who came and have had to put up with all of our content over the past year…”

He also thanked their wedding planners, their musicians and their videographer for putting the piece together overnight.

Also among the celebrity guests were fellow Made In Chelsea stars Sam Thompson and Oliver Proudlock and former Love Islander Zara McDermott.

Thompson, who was previously in a relationship with Habboo before she was with Laing, also posted a throwback clip from the reality show to mark the day.

In the video he can be seen confronting Laing about dating his ex Habboo, telling him: “I wish you’d gone and married the girl because at least then I’d be like ‘at least it was for something’.”

The clip then cuts to Thompson witnessing Laing and Habboo being declared husband and wife with a proud look on his face.

“Some things in life are meant to be. Congratulations to you both, and here’s to happily ever after,” he wrote alongside the post.

Laing and Habboo announced their engagement on Instagram in 2021, revealing Laing popped the question at the London hotel where they had their first date.

