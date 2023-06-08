Bryan Cranston on going to therapy with wife: We want to go the distance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bryan Cranston on going to therapy with wife: We want to go the distance

By Press Association
Bryan Cranston has spoken about his plans for the future in an interview (Paola Kudacki)
Bryan Cranston has spoken about his plans for the future in an interview (Paola Kudacki)

Bryan Cranston has opened up about his marriage to wife Robin Dearden, revealing that they started therapy before getting married.

The Breaking Bad actor, 67, discussed his work and home life in an interview with British GQ, disclosing plans to shut down his production company and sell his half of mezcal business Dos Hombres.

With a desire to retire in 2026, Cranston said that he wants to move to a foreign country for at least six months with wife Dearden.

He said: “I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail.

BRYAN CRANSTON COVERS BRITISH GQ’s SUMMER ISSUE
Bryan Cranston on the cover of the summer issue of British GQ (Paola Kudacki)

“She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine.

“She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston, who also has credits in Malcolm In The Middle, Wakefield and Isle of Dogs, said that he wants to “go the distance” in his marriage.

“My wife and I have been going to therapy together since before we were married”, he said.

“I look at it like the warning light going off on your dashboard. It’s telling you, ‘You might want to pay attention to this’.

“I love my wife, and we want to go the distance, but I want to do it in a healthy way, I don’t want to just be with her.

“I don’t want to just have the two of us go into a restaurant and no one says a word.”

76th Cannes Film Festival
Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden attend the premiere for Asteroid City in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Known for playing Walter White in Emmy Award winning TV series Breaking Bad, Cranston became close with co-star Aaron Paul on set and is godfather to his son.

He discussed what it was like to have a godson, telling GQ: “It is truly allowing me to go through the experience of what it feels like to be a grandfather.

“My jaws hurt from (smiling). I love to hold him and play with him.”

In May, Cranston appeared at Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, in which Cranston stars.

It is anticipated that Cranston will now get involved in the Malcolm In The Middle reunion project.

Malcolm In The Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and saw Cranston play Hal, who is father to four sons with wife Lois, played by Jane Kaczmarek.

Talking about the show, Cranston said: “I’m curious about that family 20 years later, what happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.”

The summer issue of British GQ is available to buy from June 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]