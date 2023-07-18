Montana Brown details struggle to conceive before welcoming baby son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Montana Brown details struggle to conceive before welcoming baby son

By Press Association
Montana Brown gave birth to a boy last month (Ian West/PA)
Montana Brown gave birth to a boy last month (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Montana Brown has said she was shocked when she struggled to conceive her first child even though she was in her twenties.

The former Love Island contestant, 27, who welcomed son Jude last month, said she thought she would find it easy to fall pregnant when she first started trying with fiance Mark O’Connor.

She told Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: “I thought ‘we’re young, this is going to be really easy’ …. for the first four months we’d used ovulation sticks, and then I’d do a pregnancy test and it’d be negative. And I’d be like ‘oh my god that is so hurtful’ and then you do that month after month.

“Then I was kind over-thinking, is there something wrong with me, should I be getting checked?

“Naturally I sent Mark off to the clinic, I said ‘there’s something wrong with your sperm! You need to get it checked out, it’s not me!’

“But, actually, we both went to the clinic and everything was fine.

“So, Mark loves going in the sauna and also he’s an avid cycler, two things which are not good for sperm, which I did not know.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Montana Brown (Ian West/PA)

“I also found out I had no oestrogen and no testosterone. It kind of left me a bit like, ‘Oh, I can be young, fit and healthy, and still really really struggle to conceive’.”

Brown said as a result she was shocked when she did find out she was pregnant, blaming her symptoms of tiredness, nausea and hot sweats on food poisoning instead.

She said: “For some reason, like clockwork, in the evenings, I was having hot sweats. I had stabbing pains. And I was being sick every night.

“I said to Mark, ‘I’ve got food poisoning’. And he was like, ‘I don’t think you do’, he was like ‘you’re definitely pregnant’.

“I said, ‘Mark, please, come on, we had sex that one time’. I was like, ‘this is not happening, there’s no way’.

“So, I really avoided taking a pregnancy test. I genuinely was so convinced I was just ill.

“I remember Mark FaceTiming me saying ‘I have ordered you a pregnancy test to the house on Deliveroo’.”

She continued: “So, I was on FaceTime to him and I was like, ‘Fine. I’ll take the stupid pregnancy test just to shut you up’.

“I just remember weeing on the stick and just being like, ‘Yeah, it’s not loaded yet’. Just kind of a bit like blase. And then I just remember seeing it and I was like, ‘Oh, my God’.

“He was like, ‘No, you’re joking.’ I was like ‘I’m not joking, it says pregnant!’”

Brown and O’Connor welcomed their baby boy on June 23.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor we’re so smitten with you little man. 23.06.23.”

Download Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast every Tuesday at 6am from acast.com