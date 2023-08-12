Shirley Ballas completes Skyathlon saying a life saved is worth every challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Shirley Ballas completes Skyathlon saying a life saved is worth every challenge

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas completes her Skyathlon (UK Parachuting/PA)
Shirley Ballas completes her Skyathlon (UK Parachuting/PA)

Shirley Ballas has said “one life saved will have been worth every single challenge” as she finished her Skyathlon by jumping 13,000ft from a plane to raise awareness and funds for a suicide prevention charity.

The 62-year-old Strictly Come Dancing judge has completed a series of extreme tasks this week, including riding the world’s fastest zipline and wing walking 700ft in the air, in support of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

Ballas admitted her final challenge of skydiving over Peterborough on Saturday, falling at more than 120mph at one stage, was the “most fearful” she had felt in her life.

Shirley Ballas skydive
Shirley Ballas prepares for her skydive (UK Parachuting/PA)

Afterwards, she told the PA news agency she could not sleep the night before and became emotional just before making the leap.

“There were two ladies that dropped before me and when I saw that I got overwhelmed, started crying,” she said.

“And then, of course, they’re filming you so the GoPro stuff that we have is really quite emotional, and I think people will be quite surprised to see my face, maybe my language.

“I’ve managed to keep myself very composed with the last two but not today, unfortunately.”

She admitted she found it “very difficult” but also “exhilarating” when she soared through the clouds.

Shirley Ballas skydive
Shirley Ballas exits the plane over Cambridgeshire (UK Parachuting/PA)

Ballas added that she thinks she passed over the house of fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, joking: “I could have gone in for tea.”

On Tuesday, she flew through the air on the world’s fastest zipline, across Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales, and on Thursday she soared to 700ft while strapped to the top of a propeller plane which took off from Headcorn Airfield near Ashford in Kent.

Asked which she was most nervous about, she admitted she was “absolutely terrified” about the skydive, adding: “It was not an easy experience but I did it for Campaign Against Living Miserably.

“I’ve done it for everybody out there who has lost a loved one, or anybody who’s living miserably, and for my brother David and my student that just passed a couple of weeks ago, age 38. I’m glad I went through with it.”

Ballas’s brother killed himself around 20 years ago and the professional dancer later became an ambassador for Calm to help prevent others experiencing what her family went through.

Shirley Ballas jumped to raise funds for Calm (UK Parachuting/PA)

She revealed it had been a difficult week emotionally for her and her mother as they relived the memories of her brother.

“I sat down with her and we had emotional tears, and she said, ‘You’re doing great, and I’m proud of you but nothing you do will bring him back’, and I think that was a crush line for me because she’s still suffering deep down,” Ballas said.

“And I’m thinking that perhaps I didn’t ever really go through that grieving process because of how busy everything was and having to be the strength in the family for my mother and his daughter Mary, and, of course, my son, because we were all close.”

Ballas said she is reassured to know that her Skyathlon will have made a difference as it has already passed its £30,000 target.

Shirley Ballas wing walk
Shirley Ballas during her wing walk at 700ft (Yui Mok/PA)

“I know we’ve made a difference in some people’s lives, and one life saved will have been worth every single challenge I did,” she added.

“I want to bring suicide out of the dark and into the light. I think that mental health is talked about all the time, and we’re getting used to it in the workplace, at schools, but I do feel, from my perspective, that suicide is still a bit of a taboo subject.

“I want us to talk about it and I want to try to help save people and to help them realise that tomorrow is a brighter future for them. Just pick up the phone, one call could save a life.”

After taking a relaxing bath on Saturday night and spending time with family, Ballas is planning to organise more Skyathlon events.

She hopes to take on the challenges at least once a year and has said she would be open for her fellow Strictly judges and professional dancers to join her next time.