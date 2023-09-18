Eddie Kadi says Strictly feels like a ‘dream’ after overcoming barriers in life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Kadi says Strictly feels like a ‘dream’ after overcoming barriers in life

By Press Association
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer who appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Comedian Eddie Kadi has said is feels like a “dream” to compete on Strictly Come Dancing after having to overcome numerous barriers in his life.

During Saturday’s launch episode, it was revealed the stand-up will be paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer for the 2023 series of the BBC show.

Kadi, 40, said joining Strictly was a “special moment” in his journey after coming to the UK from the Democratic Republic of Congo unable to speak English and now performing alongside TV stars he grew up watching.

He told the PA news agency: “For me to be a part of this thing, this amazing institution – it’s a dream.

“People have to understand that I’ve been on a very long journey. I’m a boy from Congo, came to this country, couldn’t speak a word of English and acquired it over the years.

“And some of the people that I’ve grown up watching on TV, I’m now in the show with – like Les Dennis.

“It’s such a special moment for me, and just to get to this stage after everything is a different story for me so I’ve already won.

“So the only competition for me has just been being able to get through certain barriers.

“I’m here with my trophy so there’s no competition, it’s all fun, it’s all amazing, it’s just been decorated with the world of dance, which I’m incredibly honoured (by) because you know what? Dance lessons are very expensive and I’m getting them for free… it’s like January Boxing Day sales.”

Kinshasa-born Kadi was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London and has fronted The Official Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra. He is also a team captain on ITV’s panel show Sorry I Didn’t Know.

In 2021, he was a host at the Mobo awards and is in production for his own documentary with Channel 4.

Karen Hauer (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Kadi joins this year’s Strictly line-up alongside a host of famous faces including comedian and former Family Fortunes presenter Dennis, veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon, former Love Island star Zara McDermott and Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Reflecting on his pairing with Venezuelan-American dancer Hauer, Kadi said it feels like it was “meant to be” as they laugh all the time during rehearsals.

“I actually think ‘When are we going to get some dancing in’ and somehow, along the lines, we get the dancing in but from the moment I found out I was just like ‘this is amazing’”, he added.

“Karen is just full of life but she also has that bit where there’s equilibrium, there’s a nice balance and she’s Latino, she knows how to get me in shape.”

Hauer agreed that she felt their energies matched and praised Kadi’s sociable nature.

“I love how much everyone loves being around Eddie and that to me is everything”, she said.

“How everybody is attracted to him, to his energy and everybody has something nice to say about him and that makes me feel really good because I know that I have someone very special.”

The comedian also revealed he is most looking forward to salsa dancing as well as taking on the Congolese rumba which he described as “very sensual and very slow”.

Hauer said she feels Kadi’s Latin American dancing will be “fantastic” as she noted he already has rhythm, but revealed she is really looking forward to showing off a more serious side of the comic when they explore ballroom dancing.

“He has a lot of energy and I want to just hone in those energies and just place everything”, she said.

“Literally I feel like I’m going to get a Ferrari, I’m going to build a Ferrari, I’ve got all the good parts and now I’m just seeing how everything’s going to blend in together.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 23 on BBC and BBC iPlayer.