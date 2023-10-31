Matt Hancock: SAS interrogation was one of the most difficult things I’ve done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matt Hancock: SAS interrogation was one of the most difficult things I’ve done

By Press Association
Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock. (Jeff Overs/PA)
Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock. (Jeff Overs/PA)

Matt Hancock has said an interrogation on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was one of “most difficult things” he has had ever done.

The 45-year-old politician had been involved in the Government’s response to the Covid pandemic in his three-year stint as health secretary before he resigned.

The West Suffolk MP has made it to the final of the Channel 4 series alongside TV personality Danielle Lloyd, singer Gareth Gates, athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and Love Island star Teddy Soares.

Sunday’s episode will see the five contestants face a specialist team of interrogators during the jungle phase of SAS selection in Thung Ui, north Vietnam.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Series 5
Matt Hancock (left) whilst taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

Over 14 hours, they will be questioned about a cover story they are using to hide their true mission and will be put in what the show called “extreme stress positions”.

Talking about this part of the experience, Hancock said: “It was really one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done and a very unpleasant experience.

“The only way through it was to have the same attitude that I had during the whole course, to just keep sticking around for a few more minutes all the way through, even when the interrogators were trying to rile me.”

Gates also said it was “definitely the worst experience of my life” and he had never “felt pain” similar to the trail.

The Great British Bake Off – West End opening
Gareth Gates (Yui Mok/PA)

“When you are held in those stress positions for hours, it’s torture. I’ve seen the show and I’ve watched it on the screen but you just aren’t able to understand the pain of holding those positions, which look so simple,” he added.

“Also, these noises that they put in your ears, you become extremely anxious. It isn’t just the coupling of the physical pain of the stress positions with the anxiousness.

“The sounds make you feel awful, it really is unbearable. It was really horrendous.”

Hancock lost the Tory whip over his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year, where he came third.

He stepped away from his position in June 2021 after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office.

Hancock has also previously announced that he would step down at next election.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday.