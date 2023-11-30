Sir Lenny Henry: Actors’ strikes have made life incredibly tough for UK workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Lenny Henry: Actors’ strikes have made life incredibly tough for UK workers

By Press Association
Sir Lenny Henry has teamed up with the Film And TV Charity (Ian West/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry has said that the actors’ and writers’ strikes in the US are just one of the factors that have made life “incredibly tough for UK film, TV, and cinema workers this year”.

A team of celebrities, including the 65-year-old actor and comedian, have teamed up with the Film And TV Charity to raise awareness about the financial hardship that creative industry workers face this winter.

In the short film, the famous faces talk about the impact of the now-ended Hollywood strikes, which had caused the entertainment industry to go into shutdown when they were first announced – with much-anticipated films including Deadpool 3 immediately wrapping production in the UK.

Speaking about the campaign, Sir Lenny said: “The strikes in the US are just one of the things that have made life incredibly tough for UK film, TV, and cinema workers this year, with the Film and TV Charity stepping in to support people affected by a wider downturn in production, the cost-of-living crisis and a host of other factors.

“I completely understand that many are finding life difficult, but there are also plenty of people across the industry and in wider society who can afford to help, so I hope that by making this film, we can appeal to them to put their hands in their pockets.”

Starring alongside Sir Lenny in the video is Dinnerladies actress Maxine Peake, comedian Rosie Jones and former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat.

Speaking to camera in the video, Moffat said: “Around the world, huge parts of the industry shut down during Hollywood strikes.

BBC Inside Man screening – London
Steven Moffat speaks in the video for the Film And TV Charity’s winter appeal (Suzan Moore/PA)

“Now it’s great that the strikes are over, but the impact on film, TV and cinema workers has been huge.

“Also there’s been a prolonged downturn in production, owing to a complex set of issues.

“What isn’t complex is that UK workers are struggling to feed their children, heat their homes and pay the rent.”

The actors’ strike came to an end in early November after union Sag-Aftra agreed a “tentative deal” with Hollywood studio bosses.

In September, the writers’ strike, which began on May 2, came to an end after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) accepted a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Speaking about the Film And TV Charity’s winter campaign, chief executive Marcus Ryder said: “The financial pressures being felt by many industry workers – and the strain this has on their mental health – is immense.

“We have to brace ourselves for what is looking like the toughest winter many people in the industry have ever faced.

“I’m so grateful to Lenny, Maxine, Rosie, and Steven for the time they’ve given to help us draw attention to this, and hope that their involvement in our appeal film will provoke those who are able, both within and outside the industry, to donate so we can maximise the support we can give to our brilliant, creative workforce this winter and beyond.”

Hartswood Films CEO Sue Vertue, and Moffat added: “We’re proud to pilot what we think is a practical, easy way for companies currently in production to show their support for the vital work of the Film and TV Charity.

“We’d like to encourage other companies currently in production to consider allocating their own donation line to their budgets as it’s clear that far too many across the industry are set to struggle this winter.”

Hartswood Films has dedicated a donation to the charity which is specific to the eight-week production of Moffat’s forthcoming comedy drama for ITVX, Douglas Is Cancelled.