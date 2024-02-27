Amy Dowden pays tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Robin Windsor after death at 44

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Dowden pays tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Robin Windsor after death at 44

By Press Association
Robin Windsor died earlier in February aged 44 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Amy Dowden has said Robin Windsor “made the whole room light up” and will “always remain part of the Strictly family” after his death last week at the age of 44.

The death of the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who was a fixture on the show from 2010 to 2013, sent shockwaves through the cast and crew of the BBC flagship show.

Dowden, who was a friend of his, told ITV’s Lorraine: “He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was.

Pride of Britain Awards 2023 – London
Amy Dowden said her ‘Strictly family’ would ‘always hold a place’ in her heart (Doug Peters/PA)

“He made the whole room light up. And I loved watching him perform. I went and saw him recently in Come What May in Wolverhampton with my friends and he was just phenomenal.

“It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family.”

Windsor was paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden during his run on the show.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and with Susanna Reid in 2011’s Children In Need special.

Dowden, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last May and underwent a mastectomy, revealed last week that doctors found “no evidence of disease” during her latest health check.

She told Lorraine: “I was so worried it had spread to the bones so I’ve just got this spring in my step and this smile on my face.

“I do have to go back there once a month for an injection, it’s a brutal injection, but if that keeps my hormones at bay and stops feeding it, then it’s going to be worthwhile.

“I get another shot at life. And I’m so grateful and lucky and I wake up every day and say thank you because I know not everybody gets that opportunity.

“And along the way I’ve made pink sister friends (people living with cancer) that aren’t ever going to get that news so I do really appreciate it and I’m just going to go and grab life.”

Dowden, who missed last year’s series of Strictly while she had cancer treatment, said she now hopes to return to the dancefloor.

She said: “I would love to return, to be back with my Strictly family, it would make my dancing heart happy so that’s the goal.

“We don’t know yet who’s back but that is the dream.

“The Strictly family will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I know it’s going to be a long process to get myself back on that dance floor. But I think I’m going to enjoy every step of the way as well.”