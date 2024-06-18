Dame Imelda Staunton says performing in Gypsy was ‘tough’ on husband Jim Carter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Imelda Staunton says performing in Gypsy was ‘tough’ on husband Jim Carter

By Press Association
Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton have been married since 1983 (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Imelda Staunton has said her starring role in West End show Gypsy was “tough” on her husband Jim Carter.

The actress, 68, who was recently made a dame in the King’s Birthday Honours, won the best actress in a musical gong at the 2016 Olivier Awards for her role as Momma Rose in Jonathan Kent’s 2015 production.

Speaking to British Vogue, the Bafta award-winner reflected on her marriage to Downton Abbey star Carter, 75, and what “success” means to her.

“Success is a really tricky word, and it should be spelled with a very small S,” she said.

“I think it poisons people. I feel Jim and I have made our lives work as a marriage within this business, and we take our life more seriously than our jobs.

“Of course, we both take (the job) very seriously. But you go, what’s the most important thing here? That I play another part? Or that we go on a very nice holiday, or that we have that time in the garden, that we have our life?

“But we can afford to say that – I don’t mean financially, but with the work we’ve done and are lucky enough to still be doing.

“I think we know how fortunate we are.”

She added: “I think when we got married, we did say, look, there’s no point if we’re going to be apart.

“Early on, Jim did a lot more telly and films than I was doing in the ’80s.

Imelda Staunton arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal
“If he was going to go to an exotic location, we’d go, ‘Right, well, I can come out that weekend.’

“So we made that work. Or there’s two jobs,” she mimes looking at a diary, “I can go and do that. Do you need to do that? OK? Lovely.”

Speaking about the impact of doing theatre, Dame Imelda said that performing in Gypsy for an eight-month run “was tough on him (Carter)”.

“I don’t see anyone, I don’t do anything. I don’t socialise. I don’t do anything,” she said.

“And that’s fine because my job is to do this.

“I would be so embarrassed if I couldn’t do my job because I had some drinks.”

On screen Dame Imelda is known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films and portraying the late Queen in royal Netflix drama The Crown.

Speaking about the monarch, she told British Vogue: “What I admire, (is how she) was the last bastion of, ‘I’ve said I would do this’.

“That’s over now, that’s gone. Someone who would turn up, come rain or come shine – people don’t do that in any walk of life now.

“I do believe that being anointed Queen was (for her) like becoming a nun, the degree of responsibility she felt was enormous.”

Dame Imelda’s next role is as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! which is playing at the London Palladium from July 6.

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday June 18.