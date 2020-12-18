SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Action for Children

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Action for Children

This Christmas, vulnerable children in Scotland need a Secret Santa more than ever. Every child’s Christmas should be full of excitement, warmth and laughter. But for many, this year will be very different.

Families who’ve never needed help are now struggling and more families are having to choose between paying their bills or feeding their children. With Christmas just around the corner, many are terrified about how they’re going to cope.

A spokesperson for Action for Children said: “Last year, people like you helped us reach thousands of children, young people and families in Scotland. Our supporters made a life-changing difference in so many ways.

“Their generosity meant our frontline key workers could help struggling families to pay for the essentials, like food, warm clothes and a safe place to sleep. They helped us to protect children living in the shadow of domestic abuse and supported those with caring responsibilities.

“They have also helped us reach and support more young people to improve their mental health and provided short breaks for disabled children.

“Life has become a struggle for so many children and families in Scotland. We’ve seen how their lives have been turned upside down. But we’ve also seen the life-changing difference you can make.”

You can make a similar difference to families, children and young people who are supported by Action for Children.

Become a Secret Santa by texting WARM to 70175 to give £10, or by clicking here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Donn’s Scaffolding & Steel Fixing Ltd

Donn’s Scaffolding & Steel Fixing Ltd are a Caithness based company established in 2006 and provide a scaffolding service throughout Scotland.

The owner of the company, Kevin Donn, has said they are extremely proud to be supporting Action for Children as every child should have the equal opportunities in life and if they can make a small difference by supporting this charity then they are happy to do so.