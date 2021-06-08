New directors wanted for Dingwall’s GlenWyvis community-owned distillery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The world’s first 100% community-owned, eco-friendly distillery is hoping to tap into the expertise of the Highland business world as it launches a recruitment drive for new voluntary directors.

In particular, people with experience in areas including sales and marketing, legal work, IT and community development are wanted at GlenWyvis, near Dingwall.

Established in 2015, the venture has enjoyed early success. Its first share offer broke records and it has around 3,600 members, with almost half of them living in the north.

The distillery’s GoodWill Gin has won a number of industry awards.

© Julie Howden

And chairman, David Graham, promised “exiting times ahead” as it gears up for the release of its first whisky later this year.

Mr Graham said: “We are particularly keen to bring in new directors who have professional expertise and experience in sales and marketing to the whisky and spirits trade; commercial legal work; information technology; and community development.

“If you have the skills, experience, energy and enthusiasm, please apply to help us grow the business.

We had phenomenal support from the local community in and around Dingwall when we established the distillery back in 2015 and I’m convinced there is a wealth of talent on our doorstep that we could tap into.

“I really hope that local residents, with appropriate business experience, will be inspired to join the team as we look to take the distillery forward. There are exciting times ahead and it would be great to have new people on board to be part of that journey.”

The distillery’s board meets one evening a month, with the meetings currently taking place online, and hopes to have its new members in post before the annual general meeting later this month.

GlenWyvis was built on farm land beside the sprawling 3,432 ft Ben Wyvis mountain.

Its first whisky, a three-year-old single malt, has already sold out via pre-orders.