Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plummet by 90%

Heathrow Airport passenger numbers fell by 90% in May, compared with the same month in 2019.

Just 675,000 people travelled through the UK’s busiest airport last month, with 6,769,000 recorded in May 2019.

London Heathrow said it had faced “15 consecutive months of suppressed demand”.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow Airport chief executive said: “With the G7 starting today, ministers have a chance to kickstart the green global recovery by agreeing how to resume international travel safely and setting a mandate for sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) that will decarbonise aviation.

“This is the time for them to show global leadership.”

Heathrow criticised “ministers’ refusal to provide transparency” on the data behind the decision making on the green travel list saying it has “undermined consumer confidence”.

Government urged to rethink

It urged the Government to “rely on the science and restart travel to low-risk countries like the US” at the next review later this month.

The statement went on to say “A bespoke support plan for the beleaguered and neglected travel industry must be forthcoming.

“The sector employs tens of thousands of people across Britain who will be wondering what will happen to their jobs and livelihoods after another lost summer.

“The Government should provide targeted compensation to the sector, starting with business rates relief and an extension to the furlough scheme whilst Ministers continue to keep travel locked down.”

Heathrow took its first delivery of SAF last week, but stated “we need the right Government policies to build confidence in demand.

“G7 leaders must seize the opportunity to join forces and tackle one of the biggest challenges facing our generation, climate change.”

It wants world leaders at the G7 summit to commit to 10% C use by 2030, growing to at least 50% by 2050 with price incentives similar to those which have kick started other low carbon project.

Heathrow lost nearly 6.3 million passengers in April compared with the same month in 2019.

Just 536,000 people travelled through, a 92% reduction on the total for April 2019.