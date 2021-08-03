New director appointed at Kirkwall-based chartered accountancy firm

Orkney-based Scholes Chartered Accountants has announced the appointment of Ryan Allan as a director.

Mr Allan has joined Karen Scholes and Ivan Houston at the helm of the firm, which has offices in Kirkwall and Edinburgh.

The former Stromness Academy student started his accountancy career with Scholes in 2011 and has been an associate director for the past two years.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Karen and Ivan as a director of Scholes CA and very much look forward to helping take the business forward.

“Scholes CA has given me the career I always dreamed of, but with the added lifestyle benefits that come with living in my Orkney homeland. I am indebted to both Karen and Ivan; they have always given young people a chance, which was how got I started and developed my career.

“I extend my thanks to them for their support, and now look forward helping the next generation.”

Guiding clients through economic recovery

Mr Allan continued: “Our clients have faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months or so, with everyone within the firm going the extra mile to help them through this very difficult period.

“My immediate focus as director will be on supporting our fantastic team in Orkney and Edinburgh as they continue to guide our clients through the economic recovery, strengthening the delivery of our tax, accountancy and advisory services and identifying any new avenues we need to be exploring as a company.”

Ms Scholes said: “Ryan, who has undertaken all of his professional training with Scholes CA, quickly proved himself to be a valuable asset to our business.

“He’s worked exceptionally hard over the years, with his achievement in becoming a director setting a fine example to younger members of our team and other young people locally who might be thinking about a career in accountancy.”