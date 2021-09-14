Real Living Wage move brings pay rises for Highland hospitality group’s staff

Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings has become the first company of its kind in the area to be accredited under the Real Living Wage scheme.

The move has brought average pays rises of 10-15% for members of its workforce of more than 100, employed at six bars and restaurants in Inverness and Nairn.

A guaranteed working week has also been introduced by the firm, which is behind venues including Bar One, Prime and Scotch & Rye in the Highland capital.

Independently calculated each year and currently standing at £9.50-an-hour across the UK, apart from London, the Real Living Wage, is higher than the National Living Wage rate of £8.91, which is set by UK Government.

Company reviewed its business at all levels

Cru Holdings director Scott Murray said: “The wellbeing of our staff has always been a top priority for Cru Holdings, but the last 18 months have really made us look at new ways that we can support our team through unprecedented times.

“We have recently held a review into our business at all levels, looking for ways in which we can improve employees’ work-life balance.

“Alongside an average 10-15% salary increase across the board, we have added enhanced benefits and guaranteed a maximum working week to ensure everyone has the chance for some much-needed downtime.”

Cru Holdings also owns Inverness bars The Angels’ Share and The Keg, and The Classroom bistro in Nairn.

It holds an annual black tie awards ceremony for all its employees to celebrate successes and achievements across the company.

Mr Murray added: “These new initiatives would never have been possible without the support of our incredible customers, who have got behind all of our bars and restaurants post-lockdown.

“We know that not all businesses are as fortunate as we are in such a volatile time, however our success is thanks to the hard work of all our team – and we’re delighted to be sharing that success with them.”