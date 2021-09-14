Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Business

Real Living Wage move brings pay rises for Highland hospitality group’s staff

By Stan Arnaud
September 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cru Holdings directors, Ken Loades, left, and Scott Murray.
Cru Holdings directors, Ken Loades, left, and Scott Murray.

Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings has become the first company of its kind in the area to be accredited under the Real Living Wage scheme.

The move has brought average pays rises of 10-15% for members of its workforce of more than 100, employed at six bars and restaurants in Inverness and Nairn.

A guaranteed working week has also been introduced by the firm, which is behind venues including Bar One, Prime and Scotch & Rye in the Highland capital.

Independently calculated each year and currently standing at £9.50-an-hour across the UK, apart from London, the Real Living Wage, is higher than the National Living Wage rate of £8.91, which is set by UK Government.

Company reviewed its business at all levels

Cru Holdings director Scott Murray said: “The wellbeing of our staff has always been a top priority for Cru Holdings, but the last 18 months have really made us look at new ways that we can support our team through unprecedented times.

“We have recently held a review into our business at all levels, looking for ways in which we can improve employees’ work-life balance.

“Alongside an average 10-15% salary increase across the board, we have added enhanced benefits and guaranteed a maximum working week to ensure everyone has the chance for some much-needed downtime.”

Bar One, in Inverness.

Cru Holdings also owns Inverness bars The Angels’ Share and The Keg, and The Classroom bistro in Nairn.

It holds an annual black tie awards ceremony for all its employees to celebrate successes and achievements across the company.

Mr Murray added: “These new initiatives would never have been possible without the support of our incredible customers, who have got behind all of our bars and restaurants post-lockdown.

“We know that not all businesses are as fortunate as we are in such a volatile time, however our success is thanks to the hard work of all our team – and we’re delighted to be sharing that success with them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]