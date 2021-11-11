VIDEO: Severe flooding sees dozens of workers removed from Apache North Sea platform By Allister Thomas November 11, 2021, 9:58 am Apache's Beryl Alpha platform in the North Sea [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A North Sea oil and gas platform has been down-manned after severe flooding ripped through workers’ accommodation block. Operator Apache confirmed there was a “release of water” in the Beryl Alpha installation due to a faulty sprinkler system. The incident took place at around 7.40am on Wednesday, resulting in the deluge through the accommodation section and stairwells. To see the article and watch the video on Energy Voice click here. More from the Press and Journal Oil firm fined £400,000 over serious gas leak on North Sea platform Almost 70 workers removed from North Sea accommodation vessel after Covid outbreak Workers removed from BP North Sea platform after two ‘unrelated’ Covid cases on board