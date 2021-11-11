VIDEO: Severe flooding sees dozens of workers removed from Apache North Sea platform

An error occurred. Please try again.

A North Sea oil and gas platform has been down-manned after severe flooding ripped through workers’ accommodation block.

Operator Apache confirmed there was a “release of water” in the Beryl Alpha installation due to a faulty sprinkler system.

The incident took place at around 7.40am on Wednesday, resulting in the deluge through the accommodation section and stairwells.

