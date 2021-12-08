Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Aberdeen hotels named among worst in Scotland for not paying staff the minimum wage

By Kelly Wilson
December 8, 2021, 10:30 pm
The Crowne Plaza, Aberdeen Airport
The Crowne Plaza, Aberdeen Airport

The company behind two Aberdeen hotels has been named and shamed by the UK Government for failing to pay their lowest paid staff the minimum wage.

Ewart Aberdeen Properties Limited, previously Dominvs Project Company, and trading as Crowne Plaza & Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen Airport, failed to pay £23,868.72 to 76 workers.

The directors of the company listed at Companies House are Michael Kum Soh Har, Jocelyn Kum Wan Sze and Lynda Ong Bee Yong, all based in Singapore.

The company was one of 208 UK employers found to have shortchanged their workers by £1.2 million in a breach of national minimum wage law, leaving around 12,000 workers out of pocket.

The businesses have since had to pay back what they owe to staff and also face financial penalties of up to 200% of what was owed.

The investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs concluded between 2014 and 2019.

Liberty Child Care (Elgin), trading as Liberty Kids, Moray, was also named for failing to pay £4,543.49 to one worker.

Companies named range from multinational businesses and large high street names to SMEs and sole traders.

House of Fraser failed to pay over £16,000 to 354 workers, Schuh failed to pay £807 to 39 staff and Waterstones failed to pay nearly £8,700 to 58 staff.

Other high-profile offenders include outsourcing giant Mitie and sandwich-maker Greencore.

‘No excuse’ for failure to pay staff

Malcolm Offord UK government minister for Scotland said: “The national minimum wage applies across the whole of the UK to make sure employees are paid fairly for hard work.

“Although not all minimum wage underpayments are deliberate, there’s no excuse for failing to uphold workers’ rights.

“I’m glad Scotland’s short-changed employees have now been paid back what they were owed.”

The named and shamed employers underpaid workers in a number of ways, including not increasing national minimum wage in line with government rises and paying the wrong rate for the age of the employee.

The companies also charged deductions which reduced pay below the legal level or made employees endure unpaid work time to undertake training, trial shifts or travel.

Low Pay Commission chairman Bryan Sanderson said: “The minimum wage is a success story welcomed by employees and employers alike, but it only works if everyone without exception obeys the law.

“We hope this latest naming round can continue to raise awareness of the most common mistakes businesses make and help protect low-paid workers from unfair treatment.”

The Press and Journal revealed in 2014 that Dominvs was building the hotels nearby the airport – creating nearly 200 new jobs – in a £30million investment with both opening their doors in 2015.

The hotels were launched as franchise deals with Dominvs Group and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which owns the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands.

Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Every worker deserves fair pay for their work.

“There’s no excuse for not paying the minimum wage. Firms who cheat staff out of their hard-earned money deserve to be named and shamed.

“We also need to see prosecutions and higher fines for the most serious offenders, especially those who deliberately flout the law. Minimum wage underpayment is still far too common in Britain.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]