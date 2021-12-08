Aberdeen hotels named among worst in Scotland for not paying staff the minimum wage

An error occurred. Please try again.

The company behind two Aberdeen hotels has been named and shamed by the UK Government for failing to pay their lowest paid staff the minimum wage.

Ewart Aberdeen Properties Limited, previously Dominvs Project Company, and trading as Crowne Plaza & Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen Airport, failed to pay £23,868.72 to 76 workers.

The directors of the company listed at Companies House are Michael Kum Soh Har, Jocelyn Kum Wan Sze and Lynda Ong Bee Yong, all based in Singapore.

The company was one of 208 UK employers found to have shortchanged their workers by £1.2 million in a breach of national minimum wage law, leaving around 12,000 workers out of pocket.

The businesses have since had to pay back what they owe to staff and also face financial penalties of up to 200% of what was owed.

The investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs concluded between 2014 and 2019.

Liberty Child Care (Elgin), trading as Liberty Kids, Moray, was also named for failing to pay £4,543.49 to one worker.

Companies named range from multinational businesses and large high street names to SMEs and sole traders.

House of Fraser failed to pay over £16,000 to 354 workers, Schuh failed to pay £807 to 39 staff and Waterstones failed to pay nearly £8,700 to 58 staff.

Other high-profile offenders include outsourcing giant Mitie and sandwich-maker Greencore.

‘No excuse’ for failure to pay staff

Malcolm Offord UK government minister for Scotland said: “The national minimum wage applies across the whole of the UK to make sure employees are paid fairly for hard work.

“Although not all minimum wage underpayments are deliberate, there’s no excuse for failing to uphold workers’ rights.

“I’m glad Scotland’s short-changed employees have now been paid back what they were owed.”

The named and shamed employers underpaid workers in a number of ways, including not increasing national minimum wage in line with government rises and paying the wrong rate for the age of the employee.

The companies also charged deductions which reduced pay below the legal level or made employees endure unpaid work time to undertake training, trial shifts or travel.

Low Pay Commission chairman Bryan Sanderson said: “The minimum wage is a success story welcomed by employees and employers alike, but it only works if everyone without exception obeys the law.

“We hope this latest naming round can continue to raise awareness of the most common mistakes businesses make and help protect low-paid workers from unfair treatment.”

The Press and Journal revealed in 2014 that Dominvs was building the hotels nearby the airport – creating nearly 200 new jobs – in a £30million investment with both opening their doors in 2015.

The hotels were launched as franchise deals with Dominvs Group and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which owns the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands.

Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Every worker deserves fair pay for their work.

“There’s no excuse for not paying the minimum wage. Firms who cheat staff out of their hard-earned money deserve to be named and shamed.

“We also need to see prosecutions and higher fines for the most serious offenders, especially those who deliberately flout the law. Minimum wage underpayment is still far too common in Britain.”