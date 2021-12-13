An error occurred. Please try again.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

We Too!

Originally named “Me Too!”, the We Too! Aberdeen charity was founded in the summer of 2015 by a local parent, frustrated with the fragmentation of information in Aberdeen City and Shire when looking for activities for her disabled son.

The idea was to produce a free, quarterly ‘What’s On’ guide for her community. WeToo! also offers peer support through ‘WeToo! & You’, a monthly children’s ‘WeToo! Club’ and a school holiday programme.

WeToo! also delivers bespoke ASN training to organisations as well as a six week parent course, ‘So my child’s autistic – what’s next?’ and a six week sibling course, ‘So my sibling is autistic – so what?’

To support or donate, WeToo! visit its Just Giving page.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

The Trinity Shopping Centre

The Trinity Shopping Centre is proud of the relationship it has built with We Too! over the last four years.

The centre believes the work they do to support parents and families with additional support needs its fabulous.

At Trinity centre, the team have seen first-hand the way the work We too! undertake benefits people of Aberdeen city and shire.

Whether it’s through the Trinity’s Elf School or We Too!’s summer of fun programs that the Trinity Centre hosts.

A spokesperson for Trinity said: “We are currently running our Elf School every weekend up to the 19th of December in partnership with We Too!.

“It’s a special Christmas event that creates a bit of magic for the children encouraging them to be creative while enjoying themselves and 100% of the money raised from the event goes to We Too!, we look forward to welcoming this year’s graduates.”

For booking information, visit the Trinity Centre website.