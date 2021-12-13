Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Business

12 Charities of Christmas: We Too!

Presented by Trinity Centre
December 13, 2021, 9:00 am
day 1's charity is We Too! of Aberdeen

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

We Too!

Originally named “Me Too!”, the We Too! Aberdeen charity was founded in the summer of 2015 by a local parent, frustrated with the fragmentation of information in Aberdeen City and Shire when looking for activities for her disabled son.

The idea was to produce a free, quarterly ‘What’s On’ guide for her community. WeToo! also offers peer support through ‘WeToo! & You’, a monthly children’s ‘WeToo! Club’ and a school holiday programme.

kinds playing at a We Too! event in Aberdeen

WeToo! also delivers bespoke ASN training to organisations as well as a six week parent course, ‘So my child’s autistic – what’s next?’ and a six week sibling course, ‘So my sibling is autistic – so what?’

To support or donate, WeToo! visit its Just Giving page.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

The Trinity Shopping Centre

The Trinity Shopping Centre is proud of the relationship it has built with We Too! over the last four years.

The centre believes the work they do to support parents and families with additional support needs its fabulous.

At Trinity centre, the team have seen first-hand the way the work We too! undertake benefits people of Aberdeen city and shire.

Trinity centre elf school

Whether it’s through the Trinity’s Elf School or We Too!’s summer of fun programs that the Trinity Centre hosts.

A spokesperson for Trinity said: “We are currently running our Elf School every weekend up to the 19th of December in partnership with We Too!.

“It’s a special Christmas event that creates a bit of magic for the children encouraging them to be creative while enjoying themselves and 100% of the money raised from the event goes to We Too!, we look forward to welcoming this year’s graduates.”

For booking information, visit the Trinity Centre website.

 

