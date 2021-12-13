To thank customers for their patience and support throughout 2021, Bon Accord is celebrating Christmas early – with 12 Days of Christmas – where shoppers will be randomly given prizes between 13 December and 24 December.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager at Bon Accord, said: “The 12 Days of Christmas is our way of saying a huge thank you to customers for their continued support over the year. We look forward to surprising many of you in the centre, and online, from now until Christmas Eve, when there will be an extra special prize for one lucky winner.”

The prizes are a closely-guarded secret, so be sure to follow Bon Accord on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date.

The 12 Days of Christmas is just one reason to visit Bon Accord in the run-up to Christmas, there are, of course, many more:

Acts of Kindness

New to the centre this year is Acts of Kindness. To be in with a chance of being surprised as you shop, be sure to visit the centre during the 12 Days of Christmas from 13 December to 24 December.

Santa’s Workshop

Bon Accord has partnered with Charlie House to bring Santa home to his workshop on the centre’s upper mall. Charlie House is a charity that supports the families of children in the North-East who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. All proceeds from Santa’s Workshop will go directly to Charlie House.

Curated Aberdeen

Curated Aberdeen gives local producers an opportunity to sell their wares to customers in a city centre space. Curated is hosted by Charlie House, which will benefit from every sale. Visit the lower mall in Bon Accord to find unique gifts and support Charlie House this Christmas. Open Thursday to Sunday.

Photo opportunities

If you are a selfie queen or always on the lookout for the next Instagrammable shot, then Bon Accord will have you reaching for your smartphone. The centre’s stunning Christmas decorations are the perfect background for your festive photos. So be sure to soak up the atmosphere in person before sharing your festive snaps with loved ones. Don’t forget to tag Bon Accord when posting using #bonaccordchristmas.

Big name brands in Aberdeen

In the city’s heart, Bon Accord has more than 70 shops from favourite high street names to more specialised stores like The Greens House and Waterstones. The centre has a range of shops and brands you won’t find anywhere else in the city – so whether you’re looking for a knock-out Christmas gift, something to wear for your night out, or a household item, you’ll find it at Bon Accord Aberdeen.

Shopping safely this Christmas

When shopping in Bon Accord this Christmas be sure to keep yourself and others safe by observing the Covid safety measures. Remember to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and sanitise your hands regularly.

For more information visit Bon Accord’s Website.