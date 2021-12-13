Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Days of Christmas giveaways – how to be in with a chance of winning

In partnership with Bon Accord
December 13, 2021, 9:08 am
Bon Accord entrance with Christmas lights: don't miss the 12 Days of Christmas giveaways at Bon Accord
Bon Accord is launching 12 Days of Christmas today

To thank customers for their patience and support throughout 2021, Bon Accord is celebrating Christmas early – with 12 Days of Christmas – where shoppers will be randomly given prizes between 13 December and 24 December.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager at Bon Accord, said: “The 12 Days of Christmas is our way of saying a huge thank you to customers for their continued support over the year. We look forward to surprising many of you in the centre, and online, from now until Christmas Eve, when there will be an extra special prize for one lucky winner.”

The prizes are a closely-guarded secret, so be sure to follow Bon Accord on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date.

Christmas decorations at Bon Accord

The 12 Days of Christmas is just one reason to visit Bon Accord in the run-up to Christmas, there are, of course, many more:

Acts of Kindness

New to the centre this year is Acts of Kindness. To be in with a chance of being surprised as you shop, be sure to visit the centre during the 12 Days of Christmas from 13 December to 24 December.

Santa’s Workshop

Bon Accord has partnered with Charlie House to bring Santa home to his workshop on the centre’s upper mall. Charlie House is a charity that supports the families of children in the North-East who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. All proceeds from Santa’s Workshop will go directly to Charlie House.

Curated Aberdeen

Curated Aberdeen gives local producers an opportunity to sell their wares to customers in a city centre space. Curated is hosted by Charlie House, which will benefit from every sale. Visit the lower mall in Bon Accord to find unique gifts and support Charlie House this Christmas. Open Thursday to Sunday.

Photo opportunities

Bon Accord's Christmas tree is Instagrammable
Bon Accord’s Christmas tree is Instagrammable

If you are a selfie queen or always on the lookout for the next Instagrammable shot, then Bon Accord will have you reaching for your smartphone. The centre’s stunning Christmas decorations are the perfect background for your festive photos. So be sure to soak up the atmosphere in person before sharing your festive snaps with loved ones. Don’t forget to tag Bon Accord when posting using #bonaccordchristmas.

Big name brands in Aberdeen

In the city’s heart, Bon Accord has more than 70 shops from favourite high street names to more specialised stores like The Greens House and Waterstones. The centre has a range of shops and brands you won’t find anywhere else in the city – so whether you’re looking for a knock-out Christmas gift, something to wear for your night out, or a household item, you’ll find it at Bon Accord Aberdeen.

Shopping safely this Christmas

When shopping in Bon Accord this Christmas be sure to keep yourself and others safe by observing the Covid safety measures. Remember to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and sanitise your hands regularly.

For more information visit Bon Accord’s Website.

