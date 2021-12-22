Being a carer means providing help and support to a relative or friend who could not manage to cope on their own.

Being a carer means giving up certain aspects of your own life for the benefit of someone else’s.

Being a carer often leads to feelings of isolation, exhaustion and guilt. Being a carer is hard, but there is a way to make it feel easier.

Aberdeen Carers Support Service has been there for carers in Aberdeen since December 2020.

Its services have been co-designed with real carers to ensure it provides the most relevant, useful information and support possible.

And, as each caring relationship is unique and will have its own dynamics and hardships, the service provides information and advice based on individual circumstances.

Carers in Aberdeen can seek help at any time

You might have been caring for a week, a few months, or for ten years when you first reach out to Aberdeen Carers Support Service and they still treat you with the respect and understanding you need.

Take the time to discuss the person for whom you provide care, what the impact of doing so has on your life, and how it has affected you. There is no threshold for entry into support and people can register as carers in Aberdeen at any point in their caring experience.

Aberdeen Carers service provides:

• Support to work out what help you need

If you are struggling and know you need support but don’t know what would make a difference, they can help.

• Range of contact methods

You can contact the service team online, or they can meet you at your home, in your local community, or at the centre in Albert Street. They are also at the end of a phone if you want to let off steam but don’t want to worry other family members or friends.

• Advice and information

Advice and information on a wide range of resources is available, as well we community supports that could help you and your family.

• Peer support

Carers in Aberdeen can work on a one-to one basis or as part of a group. The service also runs events where you can meet other carers in Aberdeen and speak to people in similar situations.

• Training and development

Aberdeen Carers Support Service offers a range of individual and group training opportunities for carers to build their knowledge, skills and confidence. The learning opportunities offered are based on what carers say they need.

• Support to have a life out-with caring

We will support you to balance your caring role with your own needs.

• Support for the whole family

Our unique service looks at the effect caring has on the whole family. By taking time to discuss your situation and understanding each person’s needs, together we can identify solutions that will benefit everyone.

Carers in Aberdeen should take a well-deserved break

Part of the support offered by Aberdeen Carers Support Service is facilitating breaks for carers. Many carers struggle to find time for themselves, and the pandemic has made this even more difficult.

But break are vital in allowing carers to look after their own wellbeing, try new activities and experiences, and feel more able to continue with their caring role.

Christmas can be a particularly stressful time, so having a break from all the preparations or booking something to look forward to after the holidays can make a real difference. Aberdeen Carers Support Service works with partner organisations who fund a wide range of fantastic opportunities to give carers a much-needed break.

Holiday voucher schemes

The ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme, funded by the Scottish Government, enables unpaid carers to enjoy a two – or three – night break or day out in Scotland.

The scheme offers vouchers towards a holiday stay in hotels, campsites and bed and breakfasts, as well as day trips. It is focused on supporting individuals and families who have been particularly adversely affected by the impact of the pandemic, and applications are open now.

Grants for carers

Applications are also open to access Time to Live grants, which enable carers to take short breaks that meet their needs.

The grants, which are also funded by the Scottish Government, can be used to take breaks away, subscribe to classes, magazines or podcasts, or buy equipment to help enjoy hobbies.

For more information about short breaks or the support that Aberdeen Carers Support Service can provide, get in touch by calling 01224 914036.

You can also email aberdeencarers@quarriers.org.uk, or visit the Aberdeen Carers Support Service website.