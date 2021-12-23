Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

White Christmas? Yellow warning for snow issued for the Highlands in run-up to Christmas

By Ross Hempseed
December 23, 2021, 11:10 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 3:16 pm
yellow warning for snow

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Highlands with snow expected to fall over the next two days in the run-up to Christmas Day.

The warning will be in place from 3pm today until 11am on December 24.

Depending on the amount of snowfall over that period it may carry on through to Christmas Day leading to hopes of a White Christmas.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for an area stretching up from Loch Lomond encompassing Fort William and Aviemore and up to Ullapool.

Hopes of a White Christmas

According to the Met Office, Inverness is will not be directly affected by snow but may see a light dusting depending on wind conditions.

Areas such as Aviemore, Ballater and Aberfeldy are all covered by the warning, which stops just short of Fort William.

The snow will start falling on areas above 500 metres but falling on lower areas close to 200 metres into the evening.

Areas above 500m could see more than 10 cm of snow while other areas are more likely to see 0.78ins to 1.9ins (2-5cms).

The Met Office also warned that snow may cause some travel disruption in the areas likely to see heavier flurries.

A Met Office statement said: “Rain will increasingly fall as snow during Thursday afternoon, become more widespread through the evening before turning lighter and patchier in nature on Friday.

“Initially snow will tend to be confined to areas above 500 metres or so, but during the evening snow will typically start to fall to 300 to 400 metres and perhaps fall to 200 metres in a few spots overnight.

“The bulk of accumulations will be above 300 to 400 metres with two to five centimetres possible and in excess of 10 centimetres possible above 500 metres.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]