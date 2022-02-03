Unlocking tax savings through capital allowances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unlocking tax savings through capital allowances

February 3, 2022, 2:23 pm
The experts at Azets explain more about capital allowances and tax savings.

Capital allowances are a valuable form of UK tax relief. Significant cash tax savings can be secured for commercial property expenditure by maximising capital allowances claims.

Claims for historical expenditure are possible and, going forward, enhanced tax relief is available through the new ‘Super’ allowances introduced for companies in March 2021.

Who can claim?

Cash tax savings are available to all companies and individuals, whether they are a UK resident or not. The tax relief identified can be offset against taxable profits if you pay UK corporation tax or UK income tax.

What can businesses claim on?

Capital allowances are available on expenditure incurred on qualifying assets in all types of commercial property. Here are some examples of the typical projects that Azets’ specialist capital allowances team get involved in:

  • Major new builds, extensions, fit outs and refurbishments.
  • Commercial property acquisitions.
  • The purchase and renovation of furnished holiday lets.
  • Remediation of contaminated land.

Azets Tax Director Frazer Nicol commented: “Commercial properties contain elements that qualify for capital allowances such as heating, electrics, plumbing, sanitaryware, fixtures and fittings. Depending on the type of property and work undertaken, up to 30%-40% of the build cost or purchase price can qualify for relief. With alteration and refurbishment projects, this figure can be up as high as 80%-90% of the total cost.

“By accurately identifying expenditure eligible for capital allowances, businesses can effectively reduce the cost of assets and enhance investment returns.”

Retrospective claims and deferring relief

It’s important to note that claims can also be processed for historical projects where the following is applicable:

  • The business has in the past acquired a commercial property and still owns it.
  • The business has in the past incurred significant levels of property expenditure and did not at the time undertake a specialist capital allowances exercise.

Often on major projects a lack of cost information from contractors means valuable allowances are missed. However, capital allowances claims can in fact still be produced where no cost information exists.

Crucially, unclaimed capital allowances can be carried forward in whole or in part. Although, a specialist capital allowances advisor should be contacted to ensure that no enhanced reliefs are missed by doing so.

‘Super capital allowances’

Going forward, enhanced tax relief is available through the new ‘Super capital allowances’, which was introduced in March 2021 and permits 130% or 50% relief for certain qualifying assets, up until 31 March 2023.

The regime continues to evolve and businesses should focus on capital allowances now to ensure tax savings are fully optimised.

Get in touch with Azets

The Azets capital allowances team is made up of multi-disciplinary specialists that include chartered surveyors, tax advisors and accountants. This means Azets understands construction and valuation matters, as well as how to interpret necessary case law and complex tax legislation to maximise and accelerate the relief.

For more information or to discuss how to ‘unlock’ tax savings through capital allowances, contact frazer.nicol@azets.co.uk or call 01224 581288.

