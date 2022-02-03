Unlocking tax savings through capital allowances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The experts at Azets explain more about capital allowances and tax savings.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Capital allowances are a valuable form of UK tax relief. Significant cash tax savings can be secured for commercial property expenditure by maximising capital allowances claims.

Claims for historical expenditure are possible and, going forward, enhanced tax relief is available through the new ‘Super’ allowances introduced for companies in March 2021.

Who can claim?

Cash tax savings are available to all companies and individuals, whether they are a UK resident or not. The tax relief identified can be offset against taxable profits if you pay UK corporation tax or UK income tax.

What can businesses claim on?

Capital allowances are available on expenditure incurred on qualifying assets in all types of commercial property. Here are some examples of the typical projects that Azets’ specialist capital allowances team get involved in:

Major new builds, extensions, fit outs and refurbishments.

Commercial property acquisitions.

The purchase and renovation of furnished holiday lets.

Remediation of contaminated land.

Azets Tax Director Frazer Nicol commented: “Commercial properties contain elements that qualify for capital allowances such as heating, electrics, plumbing, sanitaryware, fixtures and fittings. Depending on the type of property and work undertaken, up to 30%-40% of the build cost or purchase price can qualify for relief. With alteration and refurbishment projects, this figure can be up as high as 80%-90% of the total cost.

“By accurately identifying expenditure eligible for capital allowances, businesses can effectively reduce the cost of assets and enhance investment returns.”

Retrospective claims and deferring relief

It’s important to note that claims can also be processed for historical projects where the following is applicable:

The business has in the past acquired a commercial property and still owns it.

The business has in the past incurred significant levels of property expenditure and did not at the time undertake a specialist capital allowances exercise.

Often on major projects a lack of cost information from contractors means valuable allowances are missed. However, capital allowances claims can in fact still be produced where no cost information exists.

Crucially, unclaimed capital allowances can be carried forward in whole or in part. Although, a specialist capital allowances advisor should be contacted to ensure that no enhanced reliefs are missed by doing so.

‘Super capital allowances’

Going forward, enhanced tax relief is available through the new ‘Super capital allowances’, which was introduced in March 2021 and permits 130% or 50% relief for certain qualifying assets, up until 31 March 2023.

The regime continues to evolve and businesses should focus on capital allowances now to ensure tax savings are fully optimised.

Get in touch with Azets

The Azets capital allowances team is made up of multi-disciplinary specialists that include chartered surveyors, tax advisors and accountants. This means Azets understands construction and valuation matters, as well as how to interpret necessary case law and complex tax legislation to maximise and accelerate the relief.

For more information or to discuss how to ‘unlock’ tax savings through capital allowances, contact frazer.nicol@azets.co.uk or call 01224 581288.