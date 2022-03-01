cHeRries Awards: Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

cHeRries Awards: Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace finalists revealed

By Kelly Wilson
March 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 9:24 am
cHeRries Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace finalists
The finalists for the Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace cHeRries Award have been revealed.

The panel of judges have selected three workplaces with one of them walking away with the prestigious trophy.

The cHeRries Awards trophy. Picture: Colin Rennie.

The Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang, recognises the initiatives and results achieved in what has been a challenging time for workforces everywhere.

The award will be presented to an individual or team who have developed, implemented and sustained a wellbeing strategy within their workplace over the last 12 months that has engaged all employees.

cHeRries celebrate best in HR

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live, on March 24.

Twenty-two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The shortlist for Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace are: Global Energy Group, University of Aberdeen and VSA.

Global Energy Group

The company said: “Our progressive wellbeing strategy offers solutions tailored to the needs of our employees; our approach ensures we provide the right support, at the right time.

The Global Energy Group at Nigg on the Cromarty Firth in Easter Ross. Picture: Sandy McCook.

“Whether it be training our mental health first aiders, attending an awareness raising webinar, or giving back to our communities – our team has changed mindsets and truly made a difference to our people.”

University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495 making it Scotland’s third-oldest university.

The University of Aberdeen. Picture: Kami Thomson.

The UoA Wellbeing Team, part of the directorate of people, was established in 2019.

It said: “This small team plays a key role in driving forward the university’s ambition to care for the wellbeing of our diverse community.

“Leading on the delivery of the wellbeing strategy, the team are focused on fostering a culture of continuous improvement and supporting our staff and students to achieve their full potential. ”

VSA

It said: “VSA has been at the forefront of providing vital care and support to the vulnerable people in our community living across Aberdeen for over 150 years.

Picture: Kenny Elrick.

“Supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of our staff is therefore a key priority, enabling them to continue to deliver the very best of care in support of people living the best of lives.”

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

Great Britain’s Samantha Kinghorn competes in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

