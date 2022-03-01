cHeRries Awards: Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace finalists revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The finalists for the Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace cHeRries Award have been revealed.

The panel of judges have selected three workplaces with one of them walking away with the prestigious trophy.

The Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang, recognises the initiatives and results achieved in what has been a challenging time for workforces everywhere.

The award will be presented to an individual or team who have developed, implemented and sustained a wellbeing strategy within their workplace over the last 12 months that has engaged all employees.

cHeRries celebrate best in HR

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live, on March 24.

Twenty-two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The shortlist for Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace are: Global Energy Group, University of Aberdeen and VSA.

Global Energy Group

The company said: “Our progressive wellbeing strategy offers solutions tailored to the needs of our employees; our approach ensures we provide the right support, at the right time.

“Whether it be training our mental health first aiders, attending an awareness raising webinar, or giving back to our communities – our team has changed mindsets and truly made a difference to our people.”

University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495 making it Scotland’s third-oldest university.

The UoA Wellbeing Team, part of the directorate of people, was established in 2019.

It said: “This small team plays a key role in driving forward the university’s ambition to care for the wellbeing of our diverse community.

“Leading on the delivery of the wellbeing strategy, the team are focused on fostering a culture of continuous improvement and supporting our staff and students to achieve their full potential. ”

VSA

It said: “VSA has been at the forefront of providing vital care and support to the vulnerable people in our community living across Aberdeen for over 150 years.

“Supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of our staff is therefore a key priority, enabling them to continue to deliver the very best of care in support of people living the best of lives.”

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk