New hires join Aberdeen businesses to underpin growth

Aberdeen firms have announced they are adding new recruits to their management teams.

Law firm Esson & Aberdein has added a newly created role of head of corporate property services for recruit, Fallon Spencer.

Ms Spencer, 31, previously partner and head of specialised lending at Glasgow-based rival McVey & Murricane, becomes a key part of Esson & Aberdein’s lender services division, headed up by Joe Bowie.

New job needed to be special

Ms Spencer said: “It was going to take an exciting and special proposition for me to consider moving.

“Esson & Aberdein is an exciting and disruptive business focusing on providing legal services which complement modern day life.

“It’s exciting to be involved from the embryonic stages of an ambitious and unashamedly modern firm.”

Esson & Aberdein ambitions to grow

Rob Aberdein and lawyer Joni Esson set up Esson & Aberdein as a north-east-based legal brand.

Mr Aberdein left Aberdein Considine – co-founded in 1981 by his father, Harvey – about four years ago.

It is part of Moray Group, a professional services firm which has set out ambitions for growth, both organically and by buying out other companies.

Its first acquisition was Glasgow-based lender services specialist Alston Law, followed by the takeover of estate agency firm Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh.

Ms Spencer, from Newton Mearns, will cover work across Scotland from Esson & Aberdein’s new Glasgow office.

Opens doors for opportunities

Mr Aberdein managing director and founder of Esson & Aberdein’s parent-company, Moray Group, said: “Fallon is exactly the type of lawyer we’ve been bidding to attract from day one.

“She is a great communicator and deals with clients on a very human and personal level, while always delivering outstanding results and service.

“She opens the door to a lot of opportunities too.

“For instance, we will be well placed to capitalise on the growth and acceptance of equity release, tying in complementary services with our family law division.”

Moray Group says it has a financial target of achieving a turnover of £10 million by the end of 2022.

New director for marketing agency

Meanwhile, Aberdeen marketing agency Azzurro-Blu has appointed Malcolm McGee as a new marketing director as it looks to take on more international projects.

Mr McGee, who previously worked for printing and marketing business Jasmine, said: “I am looking forward to working with the talented creative and digital marketing teams at Azzurro-Blu.

“It is an exciting time to join the agency and its strategic approach to marketing is one that aligns with my own thoughts on how to support clients.”

Azzurro-Blu’s consultancy services director Alex Graham said Mr McGee’s “experience in marketing, advertising and brand management, in so many sectors, will be invaluable as we continue to grow”.

Now in its seventh year of business, Azzurro-Blu recently expanded its client profile with several contract wins in IT, oil and gas, and the space industry worth multiple six-figure sums.

Jasmine, a well known print and marketing agency in Aberdeen, was bought out of administration by Manchester-based PFI Group last year saving 22 jobs.