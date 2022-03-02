Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sainsbury’s set to close Aberdeen cafes next month

By Kelly Wilson
March 2, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 1:20 pm
Sainsbury's has announced their Aberdeen cafés will shut next month.

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has announced it will close the cafes in its Aberdeen stores.

Both the Garthdee and Berryden cafes will shut next month as Sainsbury’s looks to “transform its eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer”.

The Aberdeen closures are part of plans to close 200 of its in-store cafes across the UK.

It’s also revealed plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores.

Affected staff prioritised for vacant jobs

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the chain was “absolutely committed” to supporting the members of staff affected.

They will be prioritised for vacant jobs and encouraged to look at alternative roles within the business.

He said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”

Sainsbury’s cafe closures part of shake-up

The shake-up means just 67 cafes will remain open while the supermarket reviews its roll-out plans.

Sainsbury’s will also “simplify” the way it runs its bakery counters in 54 stores from next month as well, as part of the huge shake-up.

But no further details were given on this as to the stores affected.

The measures are part of a wider transformation of Sainsbury’s food hub, which will see it transform its eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offerings in 250 stores.

The new concept, named The Restaurant Hub, is already under way at its Selly Oak store in Birmingham.

It means more cafes across the UK will be replaced with chains such as Starbucks and Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the coming months.

Around 30 more Starbucks coffee shops will open in stores over the next year.

