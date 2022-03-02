[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has announced it will close the cafes in its Aberdeen stores.

Both the Garthdee and Berryden cafes will shut next month as Sainsbury’s looks to “transform its eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer”.

The Aberdeen closures are part of plans to close 200 of its in-store cafes across the UK.

It’s also revealed plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores.

Affected staff prioritised for vacant jobs

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the chain was “absolutely committed” to supporting the members of staff affected.

They will be prioritised for vacant jobs and encouraged to look at alternative roles within the business.

He said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”

Sainsbury’s cafe closures part of shake-up

The shake-up means just 67 cafes will remain open while the supermarket reviews its roll-out plans.

Sainsbury’s will also “simplify” the way it runs its bakery counters in 54 stores from next month as well, as part of the huge shake-up.

But no further details were given on this as to the stores affected.

The measures are part of a wider transformation of Sainsbury’s food hub, which will see it transform its eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offerings in 250 stores.

The new concept, named The Restaurant Hub, is already under way at its Selly Oak store in Birmingham.

It means more cafes across the UK will be replaced with chains such as Starbucks and Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the coming months.

Around 30 more Starbucks coffee shops will open in stores over the next year.