Almost all businesses rely on the internet. It’s an absolute essential, so switching up your deal could be a great way to save both time and money.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as "Partnership" on the site and on social media channels.

After all, time and money are two things every business could probably all do with more of. So, here are five reasons why you should prioritise improving your business connectivity:

1. Get the best connectivity for the best price

Let’s be honest, switching your business internet provider can be a bit of hassle. Usually, in order to get a quote, you’ll need to do a lot of research and contact multiple providers one by one. Who has time for that?

That’s where Giganet comes in. Shaking up the connectivity world, Giganet’s website boasts a unique quote tool that compares 15 different Tier 1 carriers and offers real-time prices. It’s the perfect way to get the best business broadband and leased line deals for your business.

Not only could it you save money, it should also help you find the fastest and most reliable connection for your address.

2. Time is money

If you want to make any changes or have any issues or queries, you could be wasting valuable time trying to contact your provider. Switching to a more customer-focused ISP will save you time, hassle and frustration.

Giganet is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot. Customers call, email and even WhatsApp when they want to speak to a real person – that’s no long queues, auto attendants or outsourced staff working from call scripts.

3. Fast business internet means you can serve your customers quickly

In a time-strapped world, serving your customers quickly is key. Your business internet needs to be able to cope with your day-to-day operations, free from disruptions or drop-outs. This could include VoIP phone systems, sharing heavy files, supporting remote workers using VPN and anything else you use the internet for.

In Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and other parts of Scotland (and across the UK), CityFibre have built a multi-million pound full fibre network. As a CityFibre Original Partner, Giganet can help businesses connect to this, and benefit from upload and download speeds of up to 1Gb/s.

4. Take advantage of offers to reduce costs

Business internet providers often run incentives to encourage you to switch. As an added bonus, Giganet is currently offering three months free business internet. Those who go for their 1Gb/s dedicated leased line could save up to £1,000.

TOP TIP: act now so you don’t miss out! Giganet’s three months free business internet offer is available on a first come, first served basis. The good news is, you can act now and install up to six months later. You won’t pay until your new connection goes live, which is ideal if you’re still in contract.

5. Avoid costly downtime – and the frustration of internet issues.

When it comes to business connectivity, issues not only cause your team to lose valuable time or even a sale – it’s also incredibly frustrating.

Find a business internet provider that offers resilient options, to ensure network disruptions are kept to a minimum.

As an ISP in its own right, Giganet proactively monitors its networks 24/7 to fix issues often before customers even notice, and ensures updates are posted for any maintenance work or unexpected faults in real time, to keep customers informed.

Their range of resilient options ensure your connection is protected, with back-up lines and more.

So, discover the many benefits that come from improving your connectivity, and find the best deal for your business internet with Giganet today.