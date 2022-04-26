Aberdeen hotelier inducted into prestigious industry body

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A high profile Aberdeen hotel general manager has become a member of a group aimed at the achieving the “highest international standards” in the hospitality trade.

Stephen Gow has become one of four new Master Innholders appointed this year and the only Scot to have joined the group which was formed in 1978 by the ancient guild of the Worshipful Company of Innholders.

There are currently over 150 Master Innholders, all of whom are, or have been, prominent hoteliers.

In addition to his “day job” as general manager of the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, Mr Gow is chairman of Hospitality Apprenticeship North East and chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards, as well as vice chair of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels’ Association.

He is currently involved in the creation of an apprenticeship for chefs to combat the current shortages of staff across the north east of Scotland.

He said: “The Master Innholders is a prestigious force within the hotel sector and is recognised as a standard bearer for the hospitality industry.

“There is no doubt that the hospitality industry is a highly competitive environment, but there is also a huge degree of support between hoteliers to support each other and their local economy.

“I am honoured to take a role in giving back to the industry in which I’ve worked since leaving school and to play a part in encouraging the next generation of talent.”

With a chef father, parents who met while working at the same hotel – ending up as hoteliers themselves, and a grandmother who bought a hotel in St Andrews in 1936, it’s perhaps no surprise that Stephen ended up in the hospitality industry.

Stephen returned to work in Aberdeen from London in 2017 to take up his current role at the Chester.

The Master Innholders organisation is committed to promoting education and development within the hotel sector.

David Morgan-Hewitt, chairman of the Master Innholders said: “I am immensely proud to welcome these four new members to the Master Innholders.

“Each has shown overwhelming passion and dedication for hospitality and are making valuable contributions not only to their own hotels, but to the industry as a whole.”