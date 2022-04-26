Aberdeen hotelier inducted into prestigious industry body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen hotelier inducted into prestigious industry body

By Erikka Askeland
April 26, 2022, 4:49 pm
Stephen Gow, general manager of the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, has been appointed to the Master Innholders.
Stephen Gow, general manager of the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, has been appointed to the Master Innholders.

A high profile Aberdeen hotel general manager has become a member of a group aimed at the achieving the “highest international standards” in the hospitality trade.

Stephen Gow has become one of four new Master Innholders appointed this year and the only Scot to have joined the group which was formed in 1978 by the ancient guild of the Worshipful Company of Innholders.

There are currently over 150 Master Innholders, all of whom are, or have been, prominent hoteliers.

Stephen Gow in the Chester Hotel ballroom.

In addition to his “day job” as general manager of the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, Mr Gow is chairman of Hospitality Apprenticeship North East and chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards, as well as vice chair of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels’ Association.

He is currently involved in the creation of an apprenticeship for chefs to combat the current shortages of staff across the north east of Scotland.

He said: “The Master Innholders is a prestigious force within the hotel sector and is recognised as a standard bearer for the hospitality industry.

“There is no doubt that the hospitality industry is a highly competitive environment, but there is also a huge degree of support between hoteliers to support each other and their local economy.

“I am honoured to take a role in giving back to the industry in which I’ve worked since leaving school and to play a part in encouraging the next generation of talent.”

With a chef father, parents who met while working at the same hotel – ending up as hoteliers themselves, and a grandmother who bought a hotel in St Andrews in 1936, it’s perhaps no surprise that Stephen ended up in the hospitality industry.

Stephen returned to work in Aberdeen from London in 2017 to take up his current role at the Chester.

The Master Innholders organisation is committed to promoting education and development within the hotel sector.

David Morgan-Hewitt, chairman of the Master Innholders said: “I am immensely proud to welcome these four new members to the Master Innholders.

“Each has shown overwhelming passion and dedication for hospitality and are making valuable contributions not only to their own hotels, but to the industry as a whole.”

