Inverness

Five spectacular castles all within an hour’s drive of Inverness

From historic ruins to the setting for TV shows, these landmarks have their own distinctive character.

By John Ross
Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Urquhart Castle is one of the most visited castles in Scotland. Image Sandy McCook

The historic castles that are dotted around the Highlands have their own stories to tell about the area’s colourful past.

Inverness Castle is a major attraction for visitors to the city, but there are many others within a short distance.

We have picked out five spectacular and distinctive castles near Inverness, all less than an hour’s drive from the city.

Urquhart Castle

Where? By Drumnadrochit IV63 6XJ. Around 35 minutes’drive from Inverness.

The ruined structure is one of the most visited castles in Scotland in one of the most famous locations.

Perched on the banks of Loch Ness, Urquhart Castle has a history spanning over 1,000 years. It has featured in many significant episodes in Scottish history.

It is thought it was once an important Pictish fort and was captured in 1296 by Edward 1 of England during an invasion.

The castle came under the control of Robert the Bruce after he became King of Scots in 1306.

Urquhart Castle, near Inverness by Drumnadrochit
Urquhart Castle

But it was taken over many times by the MacDonalds, Lords of the Isles, the clan’s last raid being in 1545.

Urquhart was a garrison for government forces for more than two years during the first Jacobite Rising.

The last soldiers to leave blew up the building in 1692.

It passed into state care in 1913 and is now managed by Historic Environment Scotland.

Driving time to Urquhart Castle from Inverness: 34 minutes

Book tickets and check opening times to Urquhart Castle here

Cawdor Castle

Where? Cawdor, Nairn IV12 5RD. Around 25 minutes’ drive from Inverness.

Dating from the 14th century, this medieval tower house was built for the 3rd Thane of Cawdor. It has been home to more than 23 generations of the Cawdor family.

The building and its great gardens are major tourist attractions.

Cawdor Castle’s most famous visitors include Dr Simon Johnson and James Boswell in 1773 and Robert Burns during his tour of the Highlands in 1787.

Cawdor Castle and gardens
Cawdor Castle and gardens. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Although famed for its literary connection to Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the 11th century events on which the play is based took place many years before the castle was built.

Cawdor Castle featured in the 18th season of The Apprentice in 2024.

Driving time to Cawdor Castle from Inverness: 26 minutes

Book tickets to Cawdor Castle here

Ardross Castle

Where? Alness, Ross-shire, IV17 0YE. Around 40 minutes’ drive from Inverness.

Until recently, Ardross Castle was a bit of a ‘hidden gem’ venue for bespoke weddings and exclusive hires.

It’s now one of the most widely recognised buildings in the country following its starring role in the hit series The Traitors in the UK and in America.

And as its popularity is set to grow as the BBC has reserved a spot at the historic castle until around 2030.

An aerial view of Ardross Castle, near Inverness
Ardross Castle features in The Traitors TV show

The 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style is set within formal gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

The existing building was constructed on the site of a hunting lodge created by the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s.

Driving time to Ardross Castle from Inverness: 38 minutes

There are currently no tour facilities but the castle and estate are available to hire

Aldourie Castle

Where? Loch Ness, Inverness, IV2 6EL. Around 20 minutes’ drive from Inverness.

Located on the banks of Loch Ness, Aldourie is a 300-year-old Baronial castle surrounded by 500 acres of gardens, woodland and wildflower meadows.

The castle is available as an exclusive hire, as are the six self-catering cottages on the estate.

The estate has many highlights, including the walled garden, orangery and boathouse.

Aldourie Castle, on the shores of Loch Ness
Aldourie Castle is sited on the shores of Loch Ness. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The landmark building is owned by Danish businessman Anders Holch Povlsen. He has carried out extensive renovations.

His company Wildlands has a 200-year vision to restore parts of the Highlands to their former natural splendour.

Driving time to Aldourie Castle from Inverness: 20 minutes

There are currently no tour facilities but the castle and estate are available to hire

Achnagairn Castle

Where? Kirkhill, Inverness-shire, IV5 7PD. Around 25 minutes’ drive from Inverness.

The current building dates from around 1812, but there has been a major house on the site for around 400 years.

A date stone from 1663 is now incorporated into the fireplace in the library.

An aerie view of Achnagairn Estate
Achnagairn Estate

Available for exclusive use, Achnagairn Castle is a popular venue for weddings and other events set in 30 acres of grounds just seven miles from Inverness.

The building has 24 individually-designed bedrooms and a vaulted ballroom, with seven luxury ‘mini manors’ in the grounds of the estate, each with five or six bedrooms.

Driving time to Achnagairn Castle from Inverness: 25 minutes

There are currently no tour facilities but the castle and estate are available to hire

