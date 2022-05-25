Trust behind Piper Alpha memorial garden redesign have ‘no plans’ to rebrand or rename it By Allister Thomas May 25, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 1:57 pm 0 Confusion over the name of the garden containing the Piper Alpha Memorial [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal James Bream: Piper Alpha memorial redesign can prompt grief and be a good thing at the same time ‘This is a serious insult’: Daughter of Piper Alpha survivor hits out at Hazlehead memorial garden redesign Piper Alpha: the night the sea caught fire Call for oil and gas industry to back £500,000 plan to redevelop iconic Piper Alpha memorial garden