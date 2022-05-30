Households across the north and north-east could face winter black outs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Households across the north and north-east could face winter black outs

By Erikka Askeland
May 30, 2022, 9:09 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 7:53 pm
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has asked Britain’s coal-fired power stations to delay planned closures to bolster energy security over winter
Millions of households across the UK could face energy rationing measures not seen since the 1970s as Europe grapples with a supply crisis.

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.

According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario which predicts the UK could face major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.

Limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.

As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.

Worse modelling is reported for a scenario in which Russia cuts off all supplies to the EU.

Although the UK is not so heavily reliant on supply of its gas from Russia, disruption to the global gas market will likely have a knock-on effect that may affect the gas supplied to the UK from Norway and the Netherlands.

Oil price on the rise

Details of the proposals come as the price of oil reached new highs this morning putting further pressure on households facing steep rises in the cost of motoring fuel and home heating.

Brent Crude broke through a record $120 per barrel this morning but fell back again as markets were affected by the European Union seek an agreement on banning Russian oil imports.

Extreme and unlikely

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Bies) seemed to play down the report on potential black outs, suggesting the scenario was “extreme and very unlikely to pass”.

A spokesperson for Beis told the PA news agency the UK “has no issues with either gas or electricity supply, and the Government is fully prepared for any scenario, even those that are extreme and very unlikely to pass”.

“Thanks to a massive £90 billion investment in renewable energy in the last decade, we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world,” the spokesperson added, “and unlike Europe, we are not dependent on Russian energy imports.”

But threats to security of supply have prompted Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to ask Britain’s coal-fired power stations to delay their planned closures.

A Government spokesperson told PA the request for the power stations in Drax, Ratcliffe and West Burton, which were due to shut in September, to stay open was made “in light” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is only right that we explore a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply – bringing down costs in the long-term,” the spokesperson said.

“While there is no shortage of supply, we may need to make our remaining coal-fired power stations available to provide additional back-up electricity this coming winter if needed.

“It remains our firm commitment to end the use of coal power by October 2024.”

It is thought the government is also in talks with Scottish Gas-owner Centrica over reopening Rough, the natural gas storage facility in the North Sea, at an estimated cost of £1 billion.

1970s

The UK faced limits on electricity use in the winter of 1973/74 when the government introduced a three-day week to preserve stocks of coal.

The measure was one of several introduced by the Conservative government led by Edward Heath as supply was affected by industrial action by coal miners and railway workers as well as a global oil shortage sparked by some Arab countries ceasing oil shipments.

