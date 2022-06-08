Union threatens to bring Lerwick harbour ‘to a standstill’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union threatens to bring Lerwick harbour ‘to a standstill’

By Simon Warburton
June 8, 2022, 10:01 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 2:50 pm
Strike action at Lerwick Harbour could start on 20 June.
Labour body Unite is threatening to bring Shetland’s Lerwick harbour “to a standstill” after talks concerning pay, terms and conditions broke down.

Unite is demanding its members are paid the same rate as that at other UK ports and that unless a raft of grievances surrounding changes to basic pay, overtime pension contributions are settled, they will walk out at one minute past midnight on June 20.

Breakdown in negotiations

The move follows a breakdown in talks between Unite and the Lerwick Port Authority with around a dozen workers due to down tools at Shetland’s main harbour and marks an escalation from the current overtime ban.

Any such action would impact cruise liners, oil and gas vessels as well as general shipping maintains Unite.

Boats at Lerwick Harbour
Lerwick Harbour.

“Unite will not allow Lerwick Port Authority to treat these workers as a second-class workforce, paying them less than port workers around the UK,” said Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham.

“The authority can afford to pay decent rates for the job. We won’t tolerate any further attacks on our members’ pay and conditions. Our members have their union’s full support in this fight to be paid the rate for the job.”

The union says despite the “prosperity and expansion” of the port, skilled and semi-skilled employees have been paid considerably less than nationally agreed rates.

‘Angry and frustated’

Unite is demanding the port workers be brought into line with industry standards set by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry and Scottish Joint Industry Board.

“Our members are rightly angry and frustrated at the glacial pace of talks with the company,” added Unite industrial officer John Clark.

“For the first time in many years, they have decided to take all-out strike action along with the ongoing overtime ban which will bring the port to a standstill.

“There are active discussions with Lerwick port but so far nothing meaningful has emerged from this. We hope the imminent strike action will concentrate the minds of management and they will finally give our members what they deserve.”

Turnover at Lerwick Port Authority was £9.5 million in 2020, according to Unite.

Lerwick received the 2021 port of the year award and recently benefited from a £30m upgrade scheme.

Lerwick Port Authority was not immediately available for comment.

