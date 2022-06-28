Union strike fund keeps heads above water as fresh talks targeted Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union strike fund keeps heads above water as fresh talks targeted Friday

By Simon Warburton
June 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 5:23 pm
Union claims talks to end Lerwick dispute could happen this Friday.

Union chiefs say negotiations to end a damaging strike affecting the Port of Lerwick could take place this Friday as the labour body dips into its coffers to help members “keep their heads above water.”

Some 12 Unite members walked out on June 20 as grievances surrounding wages and work-life balance spilled over into all-out industrial action with those walking out offered some lifeline strike pay.

Lerwick Harbour.

All 12 Unite members have held firm in maintaining the strike for the last eight days despite not being paid after downing tools.

The staff include those working as joiners, electricians, engineers and semi-skilled operatives, with the union noting while they are not receiving wages they will have access to some limited, strike-fund money.

Unite regional office John Clark, who previously described his members as “very, very angry” told the Press and Journal: “There will be a meeting either Friday or next week – I would like to think the ball is rolling again.

Something to keep their head above water

“There are still some problems with on-call pay and rotas. They (union members) are still on strike.

“We have a strike fund and they can apply for it when they want. They are not getting anything (wages) – we are giving them something to keep their head above water.”

Measures in place at Port

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) was not immediately available to comment on Unite’s claims concerning any new talks this Friday, but chief executive Calum Grains previously insisted the port will remain operational with measures in place to minimise disruption.

“It is very disappointing our latest offer has been rejected without any constructive proposals from Unite,” said Mr Grains earlier.

“We have offered to move shore staff onto a salaried remuneration to bring them in line with other departments and reduce working hours to improve work life balance as requested.”

Cruise ships due in to Lerwick Harbour this week include the National Geographic Explorer arriving from Kirkwall on 29 June and sailing to Bergen in Norway.

The giant (748ft) Viking Mars is scheduled to dock on June 30, also from Kirkwall before sailing on to Tromso high in Norway’s Arctic Circle.

