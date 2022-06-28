Union strike fund keeps heads above water as fresh talks targeted Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union chiefs say negotiations to end a damaging strike affecting the Port of Lerwick could take place this Friday as the labour body dips into its coffers to help members “keep their heads above water.”

Some 12 Unite members walked out on June 20 as grievances surrounding wages and work-life balance spilled over into all-out industrial action with those walking out offered some lifeline strike pay.

All 12 Unite members have held firm in maintaining the strike for the last eight days despite not being paid after downing tools.

The staff include those working as joiners, electricians, engineers and semi-skilled operatives, with the union noting while they are not receiving wages they will have access to some limited, strike-fund money.

Unite regional office John Clark, who previously described his members as “very, very angry” told the Press and Journal: “There will be a meeting either Friday or next week – I would like to think the ball is rolling again.

Something to keep their head above water

“There are still some problems with on-call pay and rotas. They (union members) are still on strike.

“We have a strike fund and they can apply for it when they want. They are not getting anything (wages) – we are giving them something to keep their head above water.”

Measures in place at Port

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) was not immediately available to comment on Unite’s claims concerning any new talks this Friday, but chief executive Calum Grains previously insisted the port will remain operational with measures in place to minimise disruption.

“It is very disappointing our latest offer has been rejected without any constructive proposals from Unite,” said Mr Grains earlier.

“We have offered to move shore staff onto a salaried remuneration to bring them in line with other departments and reduce working hours to improve work life balance as requested.”

Cruise ships due in to Lerwick Harbour this week include the National Geographic Explorer arriving from Kirkwall on 29 June and sailing to Bergen in Norway.

The giant (748ft) Viking Mars is scheduled to dock on June 30, also from Kirkwall before sailing on to Tromso high in Norway’s Arctic Circle.