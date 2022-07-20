Labour crisis forces Highland salmon farm to turn away business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour crisis forces Highland salmon farm to turn away business

By Simon Warburton
July 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 11:48 am
A Loch Duart employee holds a salmon from one of its farms.
Loch Duart is turning away business as staff crisis bites.

A worsening recruitment situation is seeing one Highland fish farm turn away business opportunities as it struggles to fill vacancies.

Scourie-based Loch Duart is experiencing severe staff shortages, particularly in the last 12 months in the teeth of low local unemployment levels and despite paying above the living wage coupled with subsidised transport.

Specifically, the salmon farm is looking for 10 people earning a £23,000 salary plus bonus and with the opportunity for line operatives to be promoted to team leader within six months.

Two Loch Duart salmon farmers haul in fish against stormy skies.
Loch Duart line operatives can be promoted to team leader in six months.

But despite the relatively generous wages on offer the company, which currently employs 160 staff in the Western Isles, Sutherland, Ross and Cromarty, is being frustrated by not being able to recruit enough employees.

In a bid to ramp the increasingly pressing issue up the political food chain, Loch Duart invited local MP and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford to its Dingwall fish packaging plant to discuss the staffing crisis and stress it was losing business as a result of recruitment pressures.

We are unable to recruit locally

Loch Duart Dingwall processing director Russell Leslie said: “It was a good opportunity for the SNP Westminster leader to come to the site and see first-hand the struggles the company, like others, faces in recruiting staff.

“It also gave Loch Duart the chance to highlight the need for more to be done to ease labour shortages across Scotland.

“The Loch Duart processing plant is currently turning away opportunities because we are unable to recruit locally.

“There are real opportunities for development in jobs like those at our Dingwall factory.”

Box of Loch Duart salmon with boat in background.
Loch Duart salmon has graced the tables of Buckingham Palace.

For his part Mr Blackford added: “The company has ambitions to grow and be an integral part of the local economy but it is clear to me it is being held back by inflexible immigration policies that are hampering the ability of the company to recruit foreign workers to complement the current locally based workforce.

To go with story by Simon Warburton. Ian Blackford visits Loch Duart as labour shortage grows. Picture shows; Alec Macmillan, Factory Manager; Ross, Ian Blackford; Russell Leslie, Processing Director at Loch Duart
(L-R) Alec Macmillan, Loch Duart factory manager; Ross, Ian Blackford; Loch Duart processing director Russell Leslie.

“I will be seeking a meeting with UK government ministers to push for a relaxation of rules to allow overseas workers to come and work for Loch Duart to support the company in its growth ambitions.”

Loch Duart salmon used by Marcus Wareing in Michelin-star restaurant

The company, whose salmon featured on the Buckingham Palace menu for Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, spent £2m buying and refurbishing the factory  in 2020 with the Loch Duart plant now featuring the British Retail Consortium AA Grade certification.

Loch Duart, whose products have also featured in establishments such as the two-star Midsummer House in Cambridge and used by chefs such as Marcus Wareing in his Michelin-star restaurant in London’s The Berkeley Hotel, launched an online shop for home delivery earlier this year. 

The company produces more than 6,600 tons of salmon each year from its farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides.

