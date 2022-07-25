‘Whoever gets keys to Number 10 – small businesses in Scotland need your help’ -FSB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Whoever gets keys to Number 10 – small businesses in Scotland need your help’ -FSB

By Erikka Askeland
July 25, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:33 am
The FSB says either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak must prioritise measures to help local and independent firms so they can play their part in economic recovery.
Small businesses in Scotland grappling with worker shortages and spiralling cost crisis will need the new UK prime minister to help – whoever it is that wins, a business organisation has said.

Problems including mounting overheads, skills shortages and concerns about the economy have punctured Scottish business confidence over the last three months according to new research conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

About nine in 10 Scottish firms (91%) reported an increase in costs in the second quarter of 2022 survey work, the FSB’s Small Business Confidence index for Scotland revealed.

The statistics show the average Scottish business owner is now more pessimistic than the UK average.

Confidence back down to pandemic lows

The index measures businesses’ views on whether trading conditions will improve or deteriorate over the coming months.

This quarter’s Scottish figure is the lowest since the last three months of 2020 when the pandemic was raging.

Access to skilled staff was raised as one of the biggest barriers to growth by around two in five (39%) Scottish respondents, only behind concerns about the domestic economy which were cited by three in five operators (59%).

The research also found three in five (61%) Scottish businesses have been running below capacity over the quarter.

Asked to identify the source of increasing costs, 73% of Scottish businesses pointed to fuel and 67% highlighted utilities.

Recruitment particularly hard for rural businesses

Andrew McRae, FSB’s policy chairman north of the border, said: “Across Scotland, many independent and local businesses are finding trading conditions merciless.

“Overheads are rising, and every penny spent at the pump or on energy bills is cash that can’t be used elsewhere.

“Businesses in sectors such as retail, tourism and hospitality – especially in rural areas – are finding it difficult to recruit and retain staff.

“These factors mean that far too many businesses say they’re operating at far from their maximum capacity, which in turn slows down their ability to recover from the hits they took over the course of the pandemic.”

Andrew McRae, policy chairman for the FSB in Scotland, says independent and local businesses are finding trading conditions “merciless”. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“Whoever is next to get the keys to 10 Downing Street should prioritise measures to help local and independent firms face these challenges and play their part in economic recovery.”

A recent statistical publication from the Office for National Statistics and Scottish Government found that, while a majority of Scottish businesses are seeing month-on-month increases to overheads, only about a quarter are passing them on to their customers.

The same research found difficulties in recruiting employees had been experienced by almost half (45%) of Scottish businesses.

The FSB’s Small Business Confidence index for Scotland collapsed to -31.8 points for the second quarter of 2022, down from a positive +14.3 points recorded at the start of the year.

However, the UK index has also dropped, falling to -24.7 points and down more than 40 points on the same quarter last year.

