Property moves: New appointments for Aberdeen firms

Aberdeen firm Drum Property Group has appointed Adam Russell as investment director.

Mr Russell joins the developer from his previous role as senior residential transactions manager at Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).

During his time there he was responsible for the sourcing and acquisition of land and development funding opportunities for LGIM’s £5 billion UK build-to-rent portfolio.

Expand across the UK

Drum group managing director Graeme Bone said: “Adam is well known to the Drum team having completed some significant deals together in recent years.

“We are excited about the potential his appointment in this new role will bring to the business.

“He has a strong track record having transacted on over £2 billion of residential development and will bring further depth and market expertise to our management team as we continue to expand our development portfolio across the UK.”

Mr Russell added: “Drum is an ambitious and dynamic developer with a proven track record of delivering significant projects for institutional investors.

“I look forward to working closely with Graeme and the rest of the team at what is an exciting period of opportunity and growth for the firm.”

In June last year Drum was granted planning consent for the redevelopment of Stead’s Place, near the foot of Leith Walk, in Edinburgh.

And in April 2017 it completed the construction of the 102,000sq ft Prime Four business park in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

New property partner

Meanwhile, Peter Smith has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a commercial property partner, heading the firm’s real estate team in the Aberdeen office.

Mr Smith, who has 19 years experience, was previously a partner in Burness Paull’s commercial real estate team since 2012.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn.

“The firm recognises that the north-east is a great place to work and do business, and is committed to growing its practice in the region.

“Shepherd and Wedderburn has a clear strategy for sustainable growth and it is exciting to become part of it.”

Mr Smith’s experience has seen him work in sectors including hospitality and leisure, oil and gas services, retail, development and agriculture/rural business, and is individually ranked by Chambers and Partners, one of the UK’s independent legal directories.

Growth ambitions

Shepherd and Wedderburn managing partner Andrew Blain said: “I am pleased to announce that Peter will join the firm to lead and further the development of our real estate practice in north-east Scotland.

“I am confident that with his local insight and well-established network in the region, Peter will play a key role in helping us to achieve our growth ambitions.”

The appointment follows the firm’s announcement last month that turnover grew 5% to £62.2 million in the financial year 2021/22, with all colleagues receiving an exceptional bonus of 5% of annual salary in recognition of their commitment to the firm and its clients.

Last year, the firm relocated to a new Aberdeen office with capacity to double headcount, as it anticipates sustained growth in the region.