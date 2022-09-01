Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn – sustainability is the future of north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn – sustainability is the future of north-east

By Russell Borthwick
September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:25 am
Where the north-east once faced decline, a fresh opportunity for prosperity is now dawning.
There was a time, not so long ago, when the shift to a sustainable economy – and a world less reliant on oil and gas – posed an existential threat to the north-east economy.

Over the decades we have been the grateful custodian of the UK’s world-leading energy sector. But the prosperity it has brought us, built on a finite resource, has always left us feeling a little exposed.

Most feared, or were in denial, that one day the sun would set on the sector, taking tens of thousands of jobs with it. You don’t need to look far in Scotland or the UK to find examples of the economic havoc this type of industrial decline can usher in.

However, things have changed. That cliff-edge now feels like a new dawn; one with longevity.

From cliff-edge to new dawn

The regional partnership convened to bring green freeport status to Aberdeen and Peterhead has unearthed a global appetite to build a sustainable new economy here.

And that includes bringing sustainability to sectors where net zero seemed impossible a few years ago.

For example, a green freeport in the north-east could play a significant role in decarbonising the aviation industry – by delivering a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant that would create up to 920 jobs and £133 million in GVA (gross value added) per year.

The creation of a SAF facility at St Fergus is a key part of the North East Scotland Green Freeport bid which has a wider focus on investing in sustainable fuels to support the UK’s decarbonising transport strategy.

Derived from sustainable feedstocks such as household and post-recycling municipal waste, agricultural and forestry residues, SAF generates carbon savings of upwards of 70% compared to fossil jet fuel.

A report commissioned by industry body Sustainable Aviation concluded a UK SAF industry could deliver £2.9 billion annually to the UK economy, and create 20,200 clean growth jobs in SAF production and export services, with UK production saving 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2038.

Driving a domestic SAF sector with the North East Scotland Green Freeport would put the UK at the forefront of world-leading aviation climate solutions. It would create thousands of clean growth jobs and provide a significant UK export opportunity as aviation decarbonises globally.

The next energy boom

A big prize. Add to this the possibility of this region playing host to a direct air capture (DAC) plant and you can see the role we will play in tackling the climate crisis.

Plans continue to move ahead for the north-east to be home to a facility using cutting-edge technology to capture massive amounts of carbon dioxide directly out of the atmosphere.

CO2 removed from the air will then be permanently stored in depleted offshore oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

The project is being developed by UK decarbonisation developer Storegga in partnership with Canada’s Carbon Engineering, which is pioneering commercial-scale DAC technology.

And the North Sea could also be used to sequester carbon from the UK’s largest steelworks in Port Talbot.

Tata Steel is committed to cutting its impact on the environment and climate change, and the Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre says new technology will allow the plant to make low or zero carbon steel beyond 2050.

They add that CCS would take two to three years to implement, and cost between £500m and £1bn.

It is understood the depleted reservoirs of the North Sea will become their ultimate destination.

So there you have it. Where decline once stared us in the face, a fresh opportunity for prosperity now resides.

The next energy boom in this region will not be followed by bust. It will be enduring. It will be sustainable.

Russell Borthwick is chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

