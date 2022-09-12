Sovereign Grooming scoops Scotland’s best barbershop award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Sovereign Grooming scoops Scotland’s best barbershop award

By Simon Warburton
September 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 7:28 pm
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.

Sovereign Grooming, with salons in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has scooped the award for Scotland’s best barbershop.

The company picked up the title at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022, with Sovereign founder Kyle Ross also winning the best barber colourist award.

Nathan Robb, of Aberdeen, and Edinburgh-based Liam Allen were also shortlisted in the barber of the year category.

The silverware follows significant expansion by the business, which is backed by a group of investors led by MB Martin & Partners.

Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross (L) and Ryan Crighton.
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross, left, and Ryan Crighton.

Mr Ross said: “It is great to see the hard work and talent of the entire Sovereign team recognised in this way, and this award is testament to their commitment to quality and service.

“Like almost every other SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) in Scotland, particularly those based on the high street, the last two years has been an enormous challenge for our business.

This recognition gives us a great platform to build on”

Kyle Ross, founder, Sovereign Grooming.

“However, our teams have shown extreme resilience to deal with the challenges posed by Covid and to help the business rebound in the way it has.

“I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved – and this recognition gives us a great platform to build upon.”

Mr Ross launched his first salon on the west end of Union Street, Aberdeen, in 2016.

The business initially launched as Huntsman and rebranded as Sovereign in 2018. It now has city centre salons in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Students can qualify as barbers in 15 weeks

It also operates two barber academies in Edinburgh and Glasgow, where students can become fully-qualified barbers in 15 weeks.

In 2017 Mr Ross was named Scottish men’s stylist of the year, as well as winning the best UK barber title at the International Barber Awards in Germany.

Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross
“It is great to see the hard work and talent of the entire Sovereign team recognised in this way,” said Kyle Ross.

He was subsequently named best barber at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018.

Marketing expert and former journalist Ryan Crighton – now policy and marketing director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce – became a shareholder and director in the business in 2018.

MB Martin & Partners chief executive Moray Martin later joined Sovereign’s board as chairman, following an investment deal to support the business through its early growth phase.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
West Highland laird to 'outsource' himself and sever ties with Serco
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
UK winning majority of onshore decommissioning work, figures reveal
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
North-east business leaders team up for 'Question Time' debate
0
Couple looking at energy bill.
What does the energy bill cap mean for you? Here's what you need to…
Air Traffic Control tower with an aircraft wing in foreground.
Budget cuts force Highlands and Islands Airports to scale back 'modernisation' plan
0
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Aberdeenshire BBQ sauce makers fire up expansion at its Aboyne factory
0
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Aberdeen takeaway owner says new PM's energy pledge offers 'no light at the end…
1
energy crisis
North east charity bosses react with caution to energy price freeze
0
WindFloat turbine at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Highland green freeport win would be a 'vital catalyst' to kick-starting 25,000 new jobs
0
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
'Energy literally causes everything in humanity to happen': North Sea boss calls for an…
0

More from Press and Journal

Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross.
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0