Sovereign Grooming scoops Scotland’s best barbershop award

Sovereign Grooming, with salons in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has scooped the award for Scotland’s best barbershop.

The company picked up the title at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022, with Sovereign founder Kyle Ross also winning the best barber colourist award.

Nathan Robb, of Aberdeen, and Edinburgh-based Liam Allen were also shortlisted in the barber of the year category.

The silverware follows significant expansion by the business, which is backed by a group of investors led by MB Martin & Partners.

Mr Ross said: “It is great to see the hard work and talent of the entire Sovereign team recognised in this way, and this award is testament to their commitment to quality and service.

“Like almost every other SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) in Scotland, particularly those based on the high street, the last two years has been an enormous challenge for our business.

“However, our teams have shown extreme resilience to deal with the challenges posed by Covid and to help the business rebound in the way it has.

“I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved – and this recognition gives us a great platform to build upon.”

Mr Ross launched his first salon on the west end of Union Street, Aberdeen, in 2016.

The business initially launched as Huntsman and rebranded as Sovereign in 2018. It now has city centre salons in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Students can qualify as barbers in 15 weeks

It also operates two barber academies in Edinburgh and Glasgow, where students can become fully-qualified barbers in 15 weeks.

In 2017 Mr Ross was named Scottish men’s stylist of the year, as well as winning the best UK barber title at the International Barber Awards in Germany.

He was subsequently named best barber at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018.

Marketing expert and former journalist Ryan Crighton – now policy and marketing director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce – became a shareholder and director in the business in 2018.

MB Martin & Partners chief executive Moray Martin later joined Sovereign’s board as chairman, following an investment deal to support the business through its early growth phase.