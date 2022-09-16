Port of Inverness on hunt for new board members as green freeport decision nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port of Inverness on hunt for new board members as green freeport decision nears

By Simon Warburton
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 1:10 pm
Aeriel shot of Port of Inverness.


Ahead of what is thought to be an imminent green freeport decision by the UK and Scottish governments, Port of Inverness is looking for at least three new trustees.

The port is part of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) consortium looking to become one of two successful green freeport bids in Scotland.

But due to the Queen’s funeral on Monday many political decisions have been put on hold.

The OCF consortium includes the ports of Cromarty Firth, Nigg and Inverness, and also the Highlands’ largest air terminal and Inverness Airport Business Park.

WindFloat turbine at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Some 25,000 jobs could be created if Highland green freeport bid succeeds.

It is backed by Inverness Chamber of Commerce and more than a dozen businesses, as well as public sector organisations and academic bodies, including Highland Council and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Port looking for three talented candidates

Port of Inverness part-time appointments will be for two days a month for three years, with the possibility of reappointment for another term.

Inverness Harbour Trust chairman George Macleod said: “Our trustees bring experience and insight, dynamism and a desire to enable economic growth, providing a stable future not only to the port but also our stakeholders.

“The port is operated as a trust port and has ambitious plans. We are, therefore, looking for individuals that can assist in delivering these plans.

“This year we are looking for up to three talented candidates with a range of skills across a variety of sectors, including maritime as well as project management and health and safety.”

Should the Highland bid succeed, the Opportunity Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport company would spearhead opportunities which could see 25,000 new jobs created.

Former SSE Renewables boss Jim Smith said a green freeport in the Highlands would be a “vital catalyst required to maximise the lasting benefits the energy sector can bring to the Highlands, Scotland and the whole of the UK.”

Only two bids will win

Five bids have been received to create green freeports in Scotland.

The four others are: North East Scotland Green FreeportOrkney Green FreeportForth Green Freeport and Clyde Green Freeport.

The Press and Journal has called for the UK and Scottish governments to support the proposals put forward on behalf of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and North East Scotland Green Freeport.

Jim Smith.
Jim Smith.

Each region is in a fierce competition with each other to land a share of £52 million of government funding, alongside a package of tax and customs allowances as well as investment incentives for areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals.

In its bid, submitted in June, the OCF consortium said winning the status for Inverness and the Cromarty Firth would be key to attracting at least £2.5 billion of new private sector investment, creating 25,000 jobs and ensuring local content targets for offshore wind farm developments are met, rather than the work going abroad.

Green freeport status offers vital catalyst”

Jim Smith, ex-managing director SSE Renewables.

Mr Smith said: “Already a well-established key energy industry hub, the Cromarty Firth will be the focal point for development of the new offshore wind sector for many decades to come.”
















