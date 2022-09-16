Port of Inverness on hunt for new board members as green freeport decision nears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ahead of what is thought to be an imminent green freeport decision by the UK and Scottish governments, Port of Inverness is looking for at least three new trustees.

The port is part of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) consortium looking to become one of two successful green freeport bids in Scotland.

But due to the Queen’s funeral on Monday many political decisions have been put on hold.

The OCF consortium includes the ports of Cromarty Firth, Nigg and Inverness, and also the Highlands’ largest air terminal and Inverness Airport Business Park.

It is backed by Inverness Chamber of Commerce and more than a dozen businesses, as well as public sector organisations and academic bodies, including Highland Council and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Port looking for three talented candidates

Port of Inverness part-time appointments will be for two days a month for three years, with the possibility of reappointment for another term.

Inverness Harbour Trust chairman George Macleod said: “Our trustees bring experience and insight, dynamism and a desire to enable economic growth, providing a stable future not only to the port but also our stakeholders.

“The port is operated as a trust port and has ambitious plans. We are, therefore, looking for individuals that can assist in delivering these plans.

“This year we are looking for up to three talented candidates with a range of skills across a variety of sectors, including maritime as well as project management and health and safety.”

Should the Highland bid succeed, the Opportunity Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport company would spearhead opportunities which could see 25,000 new jobs created.

Former SSE Renewables boss Jim Smith said a green freeport in the Highlands would be a “vital catalyst required to maximise the lasting benefits the energy sector can bring to the Highlands, Scotland and the whole of the UK.”

Only two bids will win

Five bids have been received to create green freeports in Scotland.

The four others are: North East Scotland Green Freeport, Orkney Green Freeport, Forth Green Freeport and Clyde Green Freeport.

The Press and Journal has called for the UK and Scottish governments to support the proposals put forward on behalf of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and North East Scotland Green Freeport.

Each region is in a fierce competition with each other to land a share of £52 million of government funding, alongside a package of tax and customs allowances as well as investment incentives for areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals.

In its bid, submitted in June, the OCF consortium said winning the status for Inverness and the Cromarty Firth would be key to attracting at least £2.5 billion of new private sector investment, creating 25,000 jobs and ensuring local content targets for offshore wind farm developments are met, rather than the work going abroad.

Green freeport status offers vital catalyst” Jim Smith, ex-managing director SSE Renewables.

Mr Smith said: “Already a well-established key energy industry hub, the Cromarty Firth will be the focal point for development of the new offshore wind sector for many decades to come.”