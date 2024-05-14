Potential new business for former sweet shop on Elgin’s South Street

A former sweetie shop in the Elgin town centre could soon find a new lease of life.

The building at 71 South Street was most recently home to The Candy Shop which first open in summer 2018.

But a while ago, the shop on South Street in Elgin was shut down.

Since then, the property in the Elgin town centre has been empty.

What are the plans to breathe new life into former sweetie shop?

The property is a ground and first floor retail unit which forms part of a wider stone and slate C Listed building.

Now proposals have been submitted by Florian Koci to open up a new business inside the empty unit.

He is being represented by CM Design.

He wants to transform the former sweetie shop into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

Last month, we exclusively revealed in the weekly Moray planning ahead that the arrival of the new Greek eating place could be on the cards.

It came after a building warrant revealed £10,000 worth of work could take place to breathe new life into the shop.

New details about the new restaurant

Proposed floor plans include customer seating area suitable for six people, new takeaway kitchen, entrance and waiting area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there will be staff rooms, kitchen preparation and store area and toilet.

The fixed counter in the new business will provide two levels with one for standing users and for seated users like wheelchairs users.

See floor plans for the transformation:

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter welcomed the news of the plans about a new purpose for the vacant South Street unit.

He said: “It is great to see ongoing interest from independent businesses in vacant Elgin properties.

“The town has a positive feeling both in terms of interest in vacant units and strategic projects around the Moray Growth Deal and potential projects the town board is considering.”

Plenty of activity on South Street

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street ongoing and on the horizon.

Gordon and MacPhail’s prominent shop is currently getting a multi million-pound makeover to create a unique whisky experience.

With hopes it will open this year and in the meantime, the whisky specialists has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

Earlier this year, we revealed part of the former printing works at 31 South Street could be used as a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

Jean Stalker is awaiting approval for a building warrant regarding the £180,000 transformation.

She has already been given permission to carry out some work on the building which includes all the windows being replaced and the doors being refurbished and painted black.

Meanwhile, there is also the Moray Council-led South Street redevelopment project which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) are overseeing the project which could see five buildings including two former Junners shops demolished to make way for the development.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Architects Oberlanders believe the new buildings will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting.

The development is still awaiting planning permission.