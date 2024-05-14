Potential new business for former sweet shop on Elgin’s South Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Potential new business for former sweet shop on Elgin’s South Street

The South Street building has lain empty since The Candy Shop was shut down.

By Sean McAngus
Former candy shop on Elgin's South Street.
Former candy shop on Elgin's South Street.

A former sweetie shop in the Elgin town centre could soon find a new lease of life.

The building at 71 South Street was most recently home to The Candy Shop which first open in summer 2018.

But a while ago, the shop on South Street in Elgin was shut down.

Since then, the property in the Elgin town centre has been empty.

The former candy shop.

What are the plans to breathe new life into former sweetie shop?

Inside when the unit was home to the Candy Shop.

The property is a ground and first floor retail unit which forms part of a wider stone and slate C Listed building.

Now proposals have been submitted by Florian Koci to open up a new business inside the empty unit.

He is being represented by CM Design.

He wants to transform the former sweetie shop into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

Inside the shop when it was open as a sweetie shop.

Last month, we exclusively revealed in the weekly Moray planning ahead that the arrival of the new Greek eating place could be on the cards.

It came after a building warrant revealed £10,000 worth of work could take place to breathe new life into the shop.

New details about the new restaurant

Proposed floor plans include customer seating area suitable for six people, new takeaway kitchen, entrance and waiting area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there will be staff rooms, kitchen preparation and store area and toilet.

The fixed counter in the new business will provide two levels with one for standing users and for seated users like wheelchairs users.

See floor plans for the transformation:

Ground floor plan.
First floor plan.

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter welcomed the news of the plans about a new purpose for the vacant South Street unit.

He said: “It is great to see ongoing interest from independent businesses in vacant Elgin properties.

“The town has a positive feeling both in terms of interest in vacant units and strategic projects around the Moray Growth Deal and potential projects the town board is considering.”

Councillor Graham Leadbitter pictured on South Street in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Plenty of activity on South Street

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street ongoing and on the horizon.

Gordon and MacPhail’s prominent shop is currently getting a multi million-pound makeover to create a unique whisky experience.

With hopes it will open this year and in the meantime, the whisky specialists has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

Gordon & MacPhail building currently being transformed into tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, we revealed part of the former printing works at 31 South Street could be used as a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

Jean Stalker is awaiting approval for a building warrant regarding the £180,000 transformation.

She has already been given permission to carry out some work on the building which includes all the windows being replaced and the doors being refurbished and painted black.

The former printing works in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, there is also the Moray Council-led South Street redevelopment project which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) are overseeing the project which could see five buildings including two former Junners shops demolished to make way for the development.

Former Junners store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Architects Oberlanders believe the new buildings will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting.

The development is still awaiting planning permission.

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed. Image: Oberlanders Architects

Conversation