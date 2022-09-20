Scott Begbie: Snap, crackle and pop are the sounds of my serial knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Snap, crackle and pop are the sounds of my serial knee injury

By Scott Begbie
September 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Knee injuries are no joke (Photo: Mungkhood Studio/Shutterstock)
Knee injuries are no joke (Photo: Mungkhood Studio/Shutterstock)

Isn’t it funny how you just take things for granted… like being able to walk properly?

Because, for the last couple of weeks, my landscape has been trying to get over a knackered knee and the attendant pain that arrives with it.

Right now, I have a left knee joint that snaps, crackles and pops. Fine for a breakfast cereal, no use for trying to live your life.

You can tell when it cracks, clicks or creaks, because not only is it audible within a radius of 10 feet, it also comes with a yelp, an “oocha”, or a sharp intake of breath from yours truly.

And, to add insult to injury, the rest of my leg from the knee up has come out in painful protest, along with my left hip and my lower back. From sharp and searing to dull and aching, I’ve got the full smorgasbord.

All of this means I am hirpling around, making appalling noises while bemoaning how one simple, stupid trip while running could result in such long-term nuisance and pain.

The slippery slope of your 60s

The gutting aspect was that it happened while I was training for the London Marathon. After the initial injury, with some rest and physio, I got the green light to run again and thought I was back in the game.

That was until I pulled up short on a six-mile run with a sickening crunch in my joint – and the sickening realisation that there was now no way I would be part of the Geriatric Running Club team for the scamper in the Big Smoke next month.

Scott injured his knee while training for the London Marathon (Photo: Travers Lewis/Shutterstock)

Not only were my marathon hopes dashed, but it also ushered in what has now been more than three weeks of aches and frustration. All of a sudden, things that you wouldn’t give a second thought become daunting.

A recent walk to the train station was an ordeal that saw me stopping every few yards until the sharp stabbing sensations stopped – so much so that I nearly turned round and went home.

The most irritating thing, though, is the way this injury is toying with me

I refused to do that on the grounds that it would be a slippery slope to not doing things. That’s not a door I’m prepared to push open as I saunter through my 60s.

But even getting off the sofa now more often than not comes with the feeling something has snapped in my leg. And let’s not even talk about stairs – an issue when you live on the top floor of an old, Victorian building.

Don’t take your body for granted

Sure, I’m still following my physio regime (I can now stand stock-still on one leg on a wobble board like a zen stork) and pain relief options are available, but this injury is taking its sweet time to sort itself out.

The most irritating thing, though, is the way it is toying with me. Sometimes, I find myself pain-free, walking normally and thinking: “Oh, good, on the road to recovery” – only for something to go twang again, and the hobbling returns, ad nauseam, ad infinitum.

Race training is on hold for now (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

I know my knee will eventually sort itself. It had better, as I’m taking up my deferred ballot place for the London Marathon in April, and need to restart training at the start of January.

But, until it does, I’m really not enjoying this foreshadowing of what happens when your body stops doing what you always took for granted that it could and should.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

