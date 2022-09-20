Boaty McBoatface starts North Sea research off coast of Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boaty McBoatface starts North Sea research off coast of Shetland

By Kelly Wilson
September 20, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 6:51 pm
Boaty McBoatface previously at work on Loch Ness.
Boaty McBoatface previously at work on Loch Ness.

Boaty McBoatface has been sent to work on end-of-life oil fields off the coast of Shetland.

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has started conducting research with the robot submarine to help monitor and protect the marine environment in the North Sea.

NOC’s project is also aimed at supporting the oil and gas industry’s transition toward its net-zero targets.

The underwater robot will explore several oil and gas structures, including North West Hutton and Miller, as well as the Braemar Pockmarks marine protected area.

It will take photographs of the seabed which will be automatically merged to form a map of the seafloor, along with any structures present and the marine life that lives there.

As well as the decommissioned sites, Boaty McBoatface will visit a special marine protected area that is known to have natural leaks of gas, to check the robot can reliably detect an escape should one occur in the future.

The Autonomous Techniques for infraStructure Ecological Assessment (AT-SEA) project, led by NOC, will take place over a 10-day period.

Improve environmental protection

AT-SEA project leader Daniel Jones said: “The overall goal… is to improve the environmental protection of the North Sea at a reduced cost and impact to the environment.

“We aim to demonstrate how this leading robotic technology from the NOC could be used worldwide to support this crucial ocean monitoring.”

Boaty McBoatface. Supplied by NOC.

The team will test whether these robotic systems can gather equivalent information to the surveys currently done using ships.

It is hoped emissions, risks and the cost of these operations can be significantly reduced in the future.

Cost-cutting hope

Mr Jones said: “This technology has the potential to change the way marine surveys are carried out in the future.

“Autonomous submarines could offer many advantages over current approaches; improving the quality and quantity of environmental information, while cutting the cost and environmental impact for a survey ship and its crew.

“The AT-SEA project will test this concept in UK waters and carry out the first fully autonomous environmental assessment of multiple decommissioning sites.”

On their return to shore the project team will study all the data obtained and compare it to that gathered using standard survey ship methods.

Boaty McBoatface shot to fame

Boaty McBoatface gained public fame in 2016 following a poll to name a new research ship.

Artist’s impression of new polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough (NERC/PA).

But, despite overwhelming support for the idea, the vessel was instead christened RRS Sir David Attenborough, with the public’s choice instead going to the robot submarine.

Editor's Picks