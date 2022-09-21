New business development director for Aberdeenshire oil firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east firm Oilenco has promoted Dave Fisher to the role of business development director.

One of Mr Fisher’s key roles will be focusing on company expansion in key overseas regions including Scandinavia, the Middle East and Australia.

Oilenco, based in Westhill, has manufactured a broad range of downhole well intervention equipment since 2008.

Past experience

Mr Fisher started his oil and gas career in the North Sea in 2005 as an offshore service engineer before moving to Saudi Arabia to work for a US oil and gas major.

Relocating back to Aberdeen, he joined the firm’s completion tools department, transitioning from offshore operations to onshore service.

Having gained experience in the field, he then moved to an account manager position in 2011, working in sales-focused roles before joining Oilenco in 2017 as a business development manager.

Mr Fisher said: “I am delighted to be moving into my new role within the company. It comes at an exciting time as we grow and seek to expand in other regions globally.

“I have been with Oilenco for almost five years, and within that time, have seen the company grow from strength to strength.

“With an excellent team, striving to deliver a best-in-class service to our clients, I look forward to continuing this growth, realising new opportunities, and establishing key relationships with new and existing clients globally.”

Mr Fisher will also have a dedicated focus on Oilenco Safety Valve growth plans following fresh development and expansion of that businesses’ product portfolio.

New phase of growth

Oilenco managing director Warren Ackroyd said: “Dave has the perfect balance of field service experience and client account management across a wide range of well intervention services.

“This directorship appointment represents a major strategic milestone for Dave and for the company, and allows us to strengthen our management team in preparation for the next phase of company growth.”