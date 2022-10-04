Russell Borthwick: North-east has rich larder and room to spare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Russell Borthwick: North-east has rich larder and room to spare

By Russell Borthwick
October 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 7:09 am
Russell Borthwick, CEO of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce.
Russell Borthwick, CEO of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce.

We often say the north-east is a region which punches above its weight and there is much evidence to support this.

But perhaps none more so than the statistic that with less than 10% of Scotland’s population, the north-east accounts for more than 20% of the country’s food and drink.

Products from this wee corner of the world are enjoyed in more than 100 countries around the globe.

This is the home of the Aberdeen Angus, while Europe’s biggest seafood catches are landed at Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Region is home to the world-famous Aberdeen Angus breed.

Ellon is home to the iconic craft beer brand BrewDog.

And some of the world’s greatest whiskies come from this part of Scotland.

Our menu of household name brands includes Mackie’s of Scotland, Walker’s Shortbread, Dean’s of Huntly, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, Burn o’ Bennie Distillery, Fierce Beer, Donald Russell and Macduff Shellfish to name just a few.

Burn O'Bennie Distillery workers by cask.
Burn o’ Bennie Distillery.

Many of our fantastic and growing array of high quality hotels, bars, cafes and restaurants – like the Fife Arms, Chester Hotel, McGinty’s Group venues, Books & Beans, Siberia and 10 Dollar Shake are putting local produce at the heart of their menus.

The list goes on but we are not resting on our laurels.

Food, drink, agri and seafood are one of the key growth sectors in the regional economic strategy.

The rare Duncan Taylor Kinclaith and Caperdonich whiskies.
Rare whiskies released by Huntly firm Duncan Taylor.

Currently, there are 22,000 people employed in the industry and the ambition is to grow north-east turnover by 5% per annum, increase productivity by 25% by 2025, and double output and exports by 2030. Tasty stats.

There are many strands to this but one of the highlights is SeedPod, a £21 million investment in creating a centre of excellence for manufacturing and production that will help to deliver these ambitions.

‘Transformational’ project

Led by Opportunity North East, with funding from the Aberdeen City Region Deal, this transformational project will put the region’s businesses at the forefront of innovation, productivity and sustainability, increasing high-value exports and creating new jobs.

It will play a key role in green economic recovery, helping businesses and the food and drink sector as a whole deliver low-carbon production and contribute to net-zero goals.

Food, drink, agri and seafood are one of the key growth sectors in the regional economic strategy.”

Many people assume the North East Green Freeport bid is all about the energy sector.

Not at all as one of the UK’s premium food and drink producing areas, the creation of a regional customs hub as part of this will enable an increase in export activity for products such as Scotch whisky, craft beer, seafood, meat produce and ice-cream, building direct links to key markets.

The chamber’s international trade team is on hand to provide practical help and the necessary documentation to support companies looking to start their export journey or expand into new markets.

Glen Garioch Distillery, Olmeldrum.

Closely linked to all of this is one of the region’s other four growth sectors, tourism.

The region’s hotels have been hit hard by the 2015 oil and gas downturn, followed by the pandemic.

The need to provide a USP (unique selling point) to attract a new breed of leisure visitor with a higher net spend, while offering the level of service expected by business travellers as our economy recovers.

Labour market squeeze

To do this in one of the tightest labour markets we have known means attracting and retaining more skilled and motivated people.

But a career in hospitality here is often regarded as stopgap and dead-end. This perception needs to change so it is viewed, as it is in mainland Europe, as a long-term, inspirational profession.

There are hotel schools and universities that offer courses, but there is currently no hotel sector-backed business school anywhere in the UK – a gap in the market.

The chamber is supporting an ambitious bid to the Just Transition Fund to look at the feasibility of creating a centre for excellence in this region.

Does the UK hospitality sector need its own version of The Statler Hotel at Cornell University in the US?

This would rival The Statler Hotel at the Ivy League Cornell University and Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne, in Switzerland, which is regularly recognised as the best hotel management school in the world, with the highest graduate employment rates in the industry.

As you’ve read, the north-east is already firmly on the map for its food and drink produce. Let’s add to this by being famous for producing the world’s top hotel talent too.

Russell Borthwick is chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Pint of beer being poured.
North-east drink firms rise to challenge of latest consumer trends
Whisky-makers like Annabel Thomas, founder of Nc'nean Distillery, are raising the profile of the north drink industry but major challenges lie ahead.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise champions north drink producers
Exterior of Aden Meadows housing development by Bancon Homes.
The must-have features for your next property
Peterson control tower operations.
Peterson on track for carbon nueutrality at 27 sites by end of 2022
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
The GlenAllachie master distiller Billy Walker.
'A lot of serendipity': Renowned whisky-maker Billy Walker toasts 50 years in industry
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Chancellor U-turns on tax cuts for highest earners
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Laings team pictured outside their office in 1930 at 84 High Street Inverurie.
'We are one big family': Laings in Inverurie looks back on 160 years
The Cottage conversion project. Supplied by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce
See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97
Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died aged…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks