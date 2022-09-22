Make us a green freeport – north-east plea to new PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Make us a green freeport – north-east plea to new PM

By Keith Findlay
September 22, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 7:09 am
Will Port of Aberdeen become part of one of the new Scottish green freeports?
Business chiefs backing a new green freeport for the north-east have spelled out why the region ticks all the boxes in a letter to the new prime minister.

As well as PM Liz Truss, the letter has gone to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Chris Skidmore, the Conservative MP for Kingswood, in South Gloucestershire.

Mr Skidmore was appointed by the PM to conduct a review into how the
UK can meet its net-zero ambitions in the most economically efficient way.

Credentials

The north-east’s credentials for boosting UK energy security are highlighted in the letter.

Ms Truss is reminded of her own admission that the government has not done enough in the past to protect Britain from volatile oil and gas supplies.

The UK Government’s net-zero commitments are another area where a green freeport zone covering Aberdeen and Peterhead can deliver, the letter says.

The document is signed by Aberdeen City Council leader Alex Nicoll, Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater, the chief executives if both the Port of Aberdeen and Peterhead Port Authority, North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) interim chairman Andrew Ritchie and oil and gas veteran Sir Ian Wood, among others.

North East Scotland Green Freeport partners at their bid launch.

The signatories represent partners in the NESFG green freeport bid.

Their letter says: “Owing to a world-class oil and gas industry, this region is home to 75% of the world’s subsea capability and over 1,000 energy supply chain companies – the critical mass of skills and infrastructure required to accelerate our transition to new energies.

“The opportunities are huge. Seventy per cent of the ScotWind licences awarded, totalling a massive 18GW of offshore wind power, are within 100 nautical miles of Aberdeen and Peterhead.

“The waters off the coast of Peterhead are one of the most cost-effective locations to accelerate carbon capture and storage (CCS) and there is significant untapped potential linked to these activities in green and blue hydrogen.

“Crucially, a successful green freeport bid will accelerate the Scottish Cluster at St Fergus, effectively helping to offset the delay from the UK Government’s previous decision not to allocate it track 1 status and opening a window of opportunity to develop a world-leading position for a comprehensive range of energy transition activities.”

More than 100 senior regional leader signed a statement in support of the North East Scotland Green Freeport bid. Picture shows, l-r, Bob Sanguinetti, CEO of Port of Aberdeen; Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport; Councillor Isobel Davidson, Aberdeenshire Council; Andrew Bowie MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine; Simon Brebner, chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority; David Duguid MP for Banff and Buchan; Richard Thomson MP for Gordon; Liam Kerr MSP for North East; Jon Matthews, group head of capital and planning at Aberdeen International Airport.

The letter continues: “We recognise and welcome your public support for further oil and gas production, but to truly ensure long-term and sustainable security of supply, we must broaden our energy mix and incentivise the diversification of our existing industry toward investment in new and green energies.

“We have a proven track record of delivering innovative and technological solutions to
maximise opportunities, contributing massively to the economic prosperity of the country for the last 50 years.

“The recent windfall tax on energy companies, largely operating in and around Aberdeen, which boosted public finances to address the cost-of-living crisis is a timely reminder of this.”

The north-east bid consortium includes:

  • Port of Aberdeen and Peterhead Port Authority.
  • Aberdeen International Airport.
  • Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.
  • Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University.
  • Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
  • Opportunity North East.
  • The Net Zero Technology Centre.
  • CCS technology and infrastructure firm Storegga and ETZ, the firm driving forward plans for an energy transition zone in the Granite City.

32,000 new jobs

Green freeport status for Aberdeen and Peterhead is expected to create 32,000 jobs and provide an economic boost worth £8.5 billion over the next decade.

Together with CCS plans for the region, the joint bid is also forecast to deliver better livelihoods and a big investment in net-zero infrastructure.

It is also hoped a vehicle dubbed as “the most energy-efficient car on the planet” could be built in Aberdeen, creating more than 800 jobs, on the back of green freeport status.

Two green freeports are due to be announced imminently but there is a growing clamour in the north and north-east to make it three.

NESGF’s bidding rivals include Opportunity Cromarty FirthOrkney Council, Firth of Forth Green Freeport and Clyde Green Freeport.

