BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen

By Hamish Penman
October 12, 2022, 7:05 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:53 am
Energy giant BP is gearing up for a major push into North Sea renewables.
Energy giant BP is gearing up for a major push into North Sea renewables.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Post Thumbnail
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
Housebuilder Scotia takes over fellow Ellon firm Caledonia Homes
stoneywood paper mill
Woes at Aberdeen paper mill and Peterhead firm reflect soaring Scottish insolvencies
Aeriel view of Sumburgh Airport runways.
Sumburgh Airport runway upgrade work to last four weeks
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost
Aeriel shot of Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth names the date for virtual annual general meeting
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
Illustration of floating offshore wind turbines, prior to deployment offshore.
Emec unveils plans for floating wind test site off Orkney
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter

Most Read

1
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
2
Weston View Care Home.
Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…
3
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
4
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
5
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop
6
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
7
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his…
8
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
9
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
10
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

More from Press and Journal

cow train
Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start's charity shop on George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause
Post Thumbnail
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
Residents from Fittie expressed their thoughts on the Aberdeen beach revamp at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Photo: Darrell Benns.
'We are raw and we are suffering': Transport links among main concerns for Fittie…
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
Weston View Care Home.
Keith care home's 'weak' leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…

Editor's Picks