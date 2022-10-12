‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his cool’ in argument

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Government minister Kevin Stewart has denied he was “handsy” with a man in an Aberdeen nightclub – but has admitted he “lost his cool” in a row.

Insiders have claimed a bust-up between the Aberdeen Central MSP and another man was sparked by Mr Stewart being “handsy” on the dancefloor.

The 54-year-old was attending a drag bingo event at the city centre bar when the argument ensued.

When confronted about this by The Sun, Mr Stewart said: “I wasn’t handsy – someone else was handsy with me.”

‘I shouldn’t have lost my cool’

Mr Stewart, who is the Scottish Government’s minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was seen leaving Cheerz nightclub with a bouncer in the early hours of Monday morning following an altercation with another man.

It is understood he had been on the dancefloor when the heated exchange took place.

On Monday, Mr Stewart refuted claims he was kicked out of a bar following a fight, describing the incident as an “argument.” He also insisted he left the bar on his own accord.

Reflecting on the incident, the north-east representative says he regrets his actions.

In a statement, he said: “On a conference night out with friends I got into a bit of an argument in a bar and I shouldn’t have lost my cool, which I regret.”

His remarks were made as WhatsApp messages, obtained by The Scottish Sun, shed new light on the incident.

A male member of the social media group, involving members of Young Scots for Independence, the SNP youth wing, claimed he tried to calm Mr Stewart down urging him to stop, leave the man alone and go home.

He claims the MSP was “chucked out” of the venue following the altercation.

The man wrote: “I was trying to tell Kevin to stop and leave the guy alone and go home.”

Asked by another person what Mr Stewart had done to spark the row, he replied: “Just being a bit creepy, I suppose is the nicest word, he was drunk as f*** but that doesn’t excuse that kind of behaviour, especially from a minister.”

The group admin is understood to have shut the chat down.