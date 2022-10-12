‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his cool’ in argument

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his cool’ in argument

By Michelle Henderson
October 12, 2022, 9:22 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 10:04 am
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has denied claims he was "handsy" following an altercation at a city bar in the early hours of Monday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Scottish Government minister Kevin Stewart has denied he was “handsy” with a man in an Aberdeen nightclub – but has admitted he “lost his cool” in a row.

Insiders have claimed a bust-up between the Aberdeen Central MSP and another man was sparked by Mr Stewart being “handsy” on the dancefloor.

The 54-year-old was attending a drag bingo event at the city centre bar when the argument ensued.

When confronted about this by The Sun, Mr Stewart said: “I wasn’t handsy – someone else was handsy with me.”

‘I shouldn’t have lost my cool’

Mr Stewart, who is the Scottish Government’s minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was seen leaving Cheerz nightclub with a bouncer in the early hours of Monday morning following an altercation with another man.

It is understood he had been on the dancefloor when the heated exchange took place.

On Monday, Mr Stewart refuted claims he was kicked out of a bar following a fight, describing the incident as an “argument.” He also insisted he left the bar on his own accord.

Reflecting on the incident, the north-east representative says he regrets his actions.

In a statement, he said: “On a conference night out with friends I got into a bit of an argument in a bar and I shouldn’t have lost my cool, which I regret.”

His remarks were made as WhatsApp messages, obtained by The Scottish Sun, shed new light on the incident.

A male member of the social media group, involving members of Young Scots for Independence, the SNP youth wing, claimed he tried to calm Mr Stewart down urging him to stop, leave the man alone and go home.

He claims the MSP was “chucked out” of the venue following the altercation.

The man wrote: “I was trying to tell Kevin to stop and leave the guy alone and go home.”

Asked by another person what Mr Stewart had done to spark the row, he replied: “Just being a bit creepy, I suppose is the nicest word, he was drunk as f*** but that doesn’t excuse that kind of behaviour, especially from a minister.”

The group admin is understood to have shut the chat down.

