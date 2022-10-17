ASCO teams up with Storegga for ‘transformative’ Peterhead-based Acorn project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plan to ship carbon to Peterhead for storage has taken a step closer with the backing of port logistics giant Asco.

The Aberdeen firm, which operates the Asco South Peterhead supply base, has pledged to work with Storegga, the leader of a series of ambitious low-carbon technology projects based around the Blue Toon.

The agreement, in the form of a “memorandum of understanding”, will focus on the development of the Peterhead Port jetty adjacent to the Asco base which is set to be used for the import of CO2.

Asco said its agreement with Storegga will see it “explore opportunities” for logistics and materials management services, quayside services, dedicated warehouse provisions, and environmental services for the project.

Recently, Peterhead Port Authority and Storegga commissioned a survey of the former tanker jetty at the south side of the port, with a view upgrading it to handle bulk CO2 imports from industrialised regions across the UK and Europe.

The transformation of the jetty is a key plank in Storegga’s carbon capture and storage project known as Acorn, which aims to store C02 in depleted North Sea gas fields.

It is thought the port could ultimately take shipments of up to 9 million tons of CO2 per year if it goes ahead.

Awaiting green freeport decision

However, the ambitious Acorn scheme, backed by energy giants Shell and Harbour Energy, is awaiting confirmation of government support in the form of green freeport status which has been delayed by current UK government turmoil.

It is thought two bids for green freeports with special tax status in Scotland have been decided and will be made public “imminently” by UK government although this was before UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to sack her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in the wake of controversial budget announcements.

The partners behind Acorn were also disappointed last year when Acorn proposals lost out to rivals in the north of England in a £1 billion UK government carbon capture and storage competition and was instead designated as a “reserve” project.

‘Support and transform’

Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, Asco’s group sustainability manager, said its involvement in the project at Peterhead was part of its commitment to “help support and transform the energy supply chain”.

“Our new agreement with Storegga and the Acorn Project reinforces our commitment to sustainability,” she said.

“It underlines our belief in developing collaborative partnerships that not only support streamlined and leaner processes but also drive innovation to create a low-carbon supply chain.

“The Acorn projects have the potential to deliver significant economic growth while safeguarding and creating jobs in Scotland and across the UK. Jobs will be created, initially directly by the design, equipment supply, logistics and construction activities and later through long-term jobs in a resilient clean energy economy.”